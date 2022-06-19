Paulo Moura – 14:52 | updated on 06/17/2022 16:12



Rubens Menin Photo: Reproduction/YouTube GaloTV

Co-founder and CEO of construction company MRV and owner of CNN Brasil, businessman Rubens Menin left Forbes’ global list of billionaires this month. According to the publication, the executive has suffered heavy financial losses in recent months and has seen his fortune drop to less than 1 billion dollars (R$ 5.1 billion).

In July 2021, Menin’s fortune reached a peak when he reached $3.9 billion worth. At the time, the shares of MRV, its main company, were also going through a good moment, quoted at R$ 16.50.

However, the businessman has seen his company’s shares lose more than 50% of their value since then. This Friday (17), MRV’s shares are below R$ 8, a drop of approximately 53% compared to July last year.

Faced with this situation, the CNN owner arrived in December 2021 with a loss of two thirds of his equity compared to July, which resulted in a fortune of 1.3 billion dollars (R$ 6.6 billion). In March of this year, his wealth rose to US$1.6 billion, but that did not prevent further falls and Menin’s departure from the Forbes billionaires list this month.

