Coca-Cola teams up with Jack Daniel’s to launch version of alcoholic beverage

The giant Coca-Cola announced a partnership with the company Brown-Forman to launch a version of the drink with alcohol content on the market. Brown Forman Corporation is responsible for the famous and appreciated Jack Daniel’s whiskey. The Jack & Coke drink (as it is called in Brazil) served as inspiration for the creation of the new product resulting from the partnership between the brands.

Brown-Forman Corporation CEO and President Lawson Whiting said, “This partnership brings together two classic American icons to bring consumers the taste experience they love, consistently, conveniently and on the go.”

For him, the fact that Jack Daniel’s has led a market for more than 30 years and the addition of Coca-Cola fits perfectly with the existing RTD offerings. Also according to Lawson, “it allows us to accelerate our expansion and continue the growth of our business around the world”.

What is the expected launch of the partnership between Coca-Cola and Jack Daniel’s

The launch of the mix between Coca-Cola and Jack Daniel’s is scheduled to take place worldwide, but will begin in Mexico by the end of this year.

The drink will have a package relating the two brands. It will have a version without added sugar and will have a global reference of 5% of alcohol content, however it is possible that this variation follows the regulations of the market to be commercialized.