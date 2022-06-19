Congress considers taxing oil exports to curb fuel boom

“We are going to double this taxation and try to revert this directly to the population”, says Arthur Lira edit

support the 247

ICL

247 – At a meeting of leaders convened by the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), the taxation of oil exports will be discussed, according to the newspaper O Globo.

While Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and his allies try to juggle to justify and circumvent the rise in fuel prices, they ignore the main way out of the crisis: reversing Petrobras’ price policy that dollarizes Brazilian prices.

This Friday (17), Lira considered increasing the rate charged on Petrobras’ profit. “We are going to gather the college of leaders to discuss Petrobras’ pricing policy. We are going to double this taxation and try to revert this directly to the population, so that [o dinheiro] don’t go into the government’s coffers, so that it doesn’t go to the Treasury and so that it isn’t subject to the spending cap,” he told GloboNews.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

According to leaders, on the agenda are also a fuel price freeze or an increase in Petrobras’ taxation.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

subscribe to 247, support by pix, subscribe to TV 247in the channel cuts 247 and watch:

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING