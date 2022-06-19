Congress wants to tax oil exports to curb fuel price readjustments

Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira, also announced that parliamentarians will approve a proposal to double the tax on Petrobras’ profits

The Congress and Executive Summit reacted immediately to the gasoline and diesel price readjustment announced by Petrobras



At the leaders’ meeting convened by the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), for Monday, 20th, the parliamentarians will discuss, among other matters, the possibility of taxing Brazilian oil exports. The meeting was called by Lira after the Petrobras announce a new increase in gasoline and diesel prices. On the morning of Friday, 17th, the oil company increased by 5.18% and 14.26% the value of a liter of gasoline and diesel, respectively, charged at refineries – the change came into effect this Saturday, 18th. elections, Congress moves to respond to the increase in tariffs, which impacts the entire production chain, generates inflation and reduces the purchasing power of Brazilians. The movement is closely monitored by Palácio do Planalto, which sees the fuel issue as an obstacle to the president’s growth. Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in polls of voting intentions.

The information on the taxation of oil exports was initially disclosed by the newspaper The State of São Paulo and confirmed to Young pan, on Saturday night, the 18th, by three party leaders. “It is timely [taxar a exportação do petróleo], because Petrobras benefits from legislation built for it. The company exports oil based on the international price and benefits from the exemption. But when Brazil needs her, she refuses to help the country. [A taxação] It can contribute to the diesel subsidy, to ensure that the country’s logistics sector can enjoy this benefit, from exports, since the state-owned company does not want to reduce profit margins”, the deputy told the report. Danilo Forte (União Brasil-CE), rapporteur of the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) that deals with biofuels and is part of the package announced by the government to reduce fuel prices.

This is not the only proposal that is on the radar of House leaders. In an interview with Globo News, Lira said that parliamentarians must vote – and approve – a project that doubles Petrobras’ Social Contribution on Net Income (CSLL) and change the company’s pricing policy linked to the international market. According to the Centrão exponent, the funds obtained from taxation will be used to pay for the difference in the cost of diesel from abroad or to be used in a subsidy, a voucher for truck drivers, taxi drivers and app drivers. “Here, Petrobras pays CSLL, for example, ‘xis %’ on profit. We are going to double this taxation and try to revert this directly to the population, so that it also enters the government’s cashier, does not go to the Treasury and is not subject to the spending ceiling law,” she declared.

On the night of Friday, the 17th, in the wake of the repercussion of the Legislative leaderships to the readjustment announced by Petrobras, the president of Congress, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), said that the Bolsonaro government “must accept to share the huge profits of Petrobras with the population, through a price stabilization account in times of crisis”. The statement by the Minas Gerais parliamentarian mentions the fact that the Senate has already approved a project that uses, among other sources, Petrobras’ dividends to the Union to create the stabilization fund. The text, however, is stalled in the Chamber, where it faces resistance from a wing of the House.