conversations of director and actress who accuses him of asking for blowjob

In addition to the messages exchanged with Dani Calabresa, Marcius Melhem’s defense strategy also includes conversations via WhatsApp with an actress and writer who has worked at Globo since 2015, with whom he had a casual relationship. This material is in the investigation file to which this column had access. Like the comedian, this woman is at the center of accusations against the former director for sexual harassment and abusive behavior.

The column has been following the case for 15 months and decided to publish the messages after obtaining the records of the investigation, as the content is essential to help clarify what happened. The conversations between Melhem and the actress take place between 2017 and 2020, before she is heard by the Civil Police. Since the beginning of the investigations, however, this material has been kept secret by the courts. The name of the actress will not be revealed, since, unlike Calabresa, she never spoke publicly about it.

Like the comedian, between the end of 2019 and the beginning of 2020, the actress sought out Globo’s compliance department and Deam (Delegacia Especial de Atendimento à Mulher) in Rio, where there is an investigation of harassment and sexual harassment in progress. She is part of the group of seven women who accuse the former director of sexual harassment and harassment, abusive relationship, abuse of power, inappropriate behavior and embarrassment.

Witnesses even point to her as a “regimenter” of other accusers and people who corroborated the accusations against the former director. About ten of them tell the police that they knew that Melhem was harassing Calabresa, but that they did not see it. At least three of them say, however, that they found out about it through this actress.

According to the column, she is the one who accused Melhem of asking her for oral sex, as published by Piauí magazine and denounced by the actress to Deam. There are no witnesses to the alleged request or messages on the matter in the investigation file.

abusive relationship

The actress told the Civil Police that from the “terrible night” they had sex, she and Marcius Melhem began to have an abusive relationship. And that he would have started insinuating that she had no talent, other than blocking jobs she would have been invited to.

She said that Melhem humiliated and belittled her. In front of the delegate who follows the case, she stated that she was being bullied or forced into a relationship that she did not want, but that she acquiesced, as she did not want to have her career jeopardized.

Still in the deposition, she accused Melhem of having created a WhatsApp group called “Sexo” the morning after their first relationship, exclusively to humiliate her and tell his assistant, Daniela Ocampo, that they had had sex the night before.

She stated that she was outraged by his attitude and that she remembered the shock she had when she learned that he had created a group to show off and defame her.

The column had access to the messages. The group was created by the actress on July 24, 2018 at 9:34 am. She included Melhem and Ocampo as members and sent the first message a minute later: “If you’re in this group it’s because we think it’s good for you to know that there was drunk sex (one of the parties) yesterday. We ask for discretion for obvious reasons. Good morning!!! (happy face and sun emojis)”.

Pressure and complaints denied

In her testimony, the actress accused Melhem of having sexually harassed two other women. One of them was heard by the authorities and denied that this had occurred. The other told the column that she was not harassed and that the relationship was consensual.

This woman also said that she felt pressured and intimidated by the actress. “From the moment she called me, she treated me like a victim. When I said I didn’t feel like a victim, she mocked, saying that sooner or later I was going to ‘touch myself.’ , on condition of anonymity.

A writer told the column that she felt uncomfortable with the actress’ pressure on other women to support the group and filed a complaint with her at the DAA (Department of Artistic Development and Monitoring) at Globo.

A comedian at the network, who had an affair with Melhem around 2016, even called the actress and warned that if she continued to use her name as a victim, things would “get worse”. She also said that her relationship with the former director was conscious.

The messages used by Melhem in its defense

To defend himself against the accusations, Melhem uses conversations he had with the actress on WhatsApp in order to show that they had an intimate relationship. Between 2017 and 2018, the messages are affectionate and they treat each other as friends.

In early 2018, the two became close and even traveled together for leisure. They start having sex in July. There are conversations and jokes with a sexual content, like this one, from July 28, 2019, at 4:54 pm:

Actress: If I moved any part of your anatomy while you sleep would you report me to the police?

Better: Hahahahahahahahahaha hmmmm No

Actress: It’s an entirely hypothetical question, of course!

Melhem: Hahhaha.. of course

In August 2019, the relationship began to shake. Friends of the two told the column that the situation changed when the actress suspected that the relationship would end and learned that Melhem would travel with his ex-wife and daughters.

In an exchange of messages on August 17 at 4:14 pm, she complains:

Actress: You can talk all the time that we fuck each other, but you can’t kiss (me) in front of people?

Melhem: I know. But I feel pressured, you know. (if) We meet and stay forever, it’s dating for me

Actress: I understand

Melhem: I wish everything was lighter. But I weigh myself. The play will begin

Actress: It’s hard for me to see you taking on other people. That’s why I think it’s ok for us to always catch up when we’re together (…) But I understand you. Let it go, little boy.

Melhem: No, let’s talk better.

Actress: I will always love you. Good play.

Actress showed support for Melhem and walked away

On February 3, 2020, when Calabresa’s accusations against Melhem of harassment were already public, the actress showed support and concern, in a conversation at 19:59:

Actress: Are you really sick? What do you have? I’m worried. I’ve never seen you miss recording

Melhem: I’m on edge. Today I found out that Dani is getting people together to talk and that there are people who have nothing to do with the case, she is helping to give strength to those who want to talk about me. They’ll want me to become Zé Mayer

Actress: Fuck. Join who? How can? You are innocent, love. Are you sure about that? This is pointless, love.

Melhem: From Dani, I am. But I’ve already given up, right: I’ve been invasive, as you say

Actress: I think they are doing terrorism with you (…) Keep calm. Come be with your people.

Better: I can’t.

Actress: Oh my love. I do not know what to say. Love I’m sure nothing will happen. It has three cats against it and a lot of people on its side.

Melhem: I don’t know if there are 3. I don’t know if people will back off. Being by my side can be bad for people. Maybe I have to burn. If it leaks, standing by my side in front of public opinion will be a hero’s thing. mainly women

Melhem: If someone appears that I hit on, or I understand that I hurt and that I didn’t even notice, I really want to apologize, take charge. Not Dani, because hers is a frame. But it would be precisely the women I would need support from. And I don’t know who would. I can’t ask anyone for that.

Actress: My love, my support you know you have. And I don’t give a shit about public opinion. But I insist, it won’t come to that. I’m sure it’s a marola. I think it’s a lie. Some kind of terrorism.

Better: Support is disappearing. I know I built a network of affection. Of love. Not from bitching.

Actress: Nothing will happen. I promise you

Melhem: there’s no way you can promise.

Actress: Now I’m in agony because I feel you in agony

Melhem: I fired and displeased a lot of people. I have flirted in the past. If I take it all and put it all together, I don’t know anymore. Tomorrow morning I’m going to the psychiatrist. I can’t take it anymore. love you very much.

The next day, she goes to his house. Just over a week later, on February 12 at 12:26 am, the actress reported a health issue and began to drift away from Melhem. “Sorry, but with niece and column and everything that is happening in my life, you are not my priority. Please stop charging me. I’m at home, call me if you want”, she said, by message.

According to this column, at the time she had already joined the group that triggered Globo’s compliance and was about to go to Deam. She told the station’s department that she had to leave due to psychiatric problems due to the harassment. Globo investigated the complaint internally, but, as in the case of Calabresa, no evidence was found.

How is the investigation

Since 2020, about 30 people, both prosecution and defense, have been heard by authorities in the ongoing investigation of sexual harassment and harassment at DEAM.

At least 12 people deny in testimony that there was harassment of Melhem to Calabresa or the other women who accuse him. About ten others say they knew there was harassment, but did not see it. All of them work or have worked at Globo. There are still more witnesses to testify on both sides.

The penalty for sexual harassment ranges from one to two years of detention, while the penalty for sexual harassment provides from one to five years of imprisonment, per victim.

Other side

Sought by the column, the lawyer Antônio Carlos de Almeida Castro said that he would not manifest himself “because the process continues in secret of Justice”. The professional also informed that he spoke on behalf of all the accusers, whose defense also has lawyers Beatriz Rizzo and Mayra Cotta.

Oliveira Lima & Dall Acqua Advogados and Técio Lins e Silva, Ilidio Moura & Advogados Associados reported that “Marcius Melhem continues to say that secrecy does not favor him, and that everything would be open, clear and transparent for him. secrecy, it will be respected”.

Globo reported that it does not tolerate any form of harassment and has a code of ethics, which must be followed by all employees in all areas of the company. Likewise, it has an ombudsman ready to receive any reports of violations, which are carefully investigated, using all the evidence that compliance has access to. He also stated that he cannot detail the investigation processes, as they are internal and because confidentiality is assured to employees. The company said it also assumed the commitments to investigate, not comment on the findings and take the appropriate measures.

Ricardo Feltrin at the twitterFacebook, Instagram and Ooops website