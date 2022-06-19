Corinthians x Goiás: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazilian series a

With the support of the crowd, Timão will try to keep on the heels of Palmeiras, which in the last round opened a three-point advantage in the lead – 25 to 22. Even if they win, Corinthians will hardly regain the lead, since the rival has ten-goal advantage.

Goiás, on the other hand, was defeated by Internacional in the middle of the week, saw its unbeaten record at home broken and, thus, continues without achieving a regularity to move away from the relegation zone. Esmeraldino has 14 points and goes into the duel against Corinthians dreaming of a rehabilitation abroad, despite several absences.

The retrospective of the confrontation is favorable to Timão, who won 21, drew 19 and lost 13. In Itaquera there were four duels, with 100% of the hosts’ success.

Streaming: Globo shows the duel to the states of SP, GO, MS and MT with narration by Cléber Machado and comments by Caio Ribeiro, Paulo Nunes and Salvio Spinola. Premiere broadcasts throughout Brazil with narration by Odinei Ribeiro and comments by Alexandre Lozetti and Richarlyson.

Alexandre Lozetti analyzes Corinthians vs Goiás, for the 13th round of the Brasileirão 2022

Corinthians – Coach: Vitor Pereira

Still with embezzlement and with a sequence of four matches at home ahead, Vítor Pereira said that he will reduce the rotation of players and tactical schemes at Corinthians.

After almost a month and a half away from the pitch, due to a sprained right ankle, Fagner should be available again. He and Rafael Ramos are options on the right side, a sector that had Mantuan as a starter last Wednesday, against Athletico-PR.

João Victor, recovering from a sprain in his right ankle, is doubtful, as is Gustavo Mosquito, who was out in the last round after testing positive for Covid-19.

Likely lineup: Cássio, Fagner (Rafael Ramos), Gil (Robson Bambu), Raúl Gustavo and Fábio Santos; Cantillo, Du Queiroz and Renato Augusto; Mantuan (Adson), Róger Guedes and Willian.

Who is out: Júnior Moraes (face hives), Maycon (grade three injury to the adductor muscle) and Paulinho (recovery from knee surgery).

hanging: Du Queiroz, Raúl Gustavo, João Victor, Roni and Róger Guedes

Goiás – Coach: Jair Ventura

Jair Ventura continues with several casualties, but at least he counts on the returns of Maguinho, recovered from a facial injury, and Fellipe Bastos, who returns from suspension. The big problem, however, is the defense, since the coach will not have Reynaldo, Sidimar and Caetano. Besides them, Sidnei, spared against Inter, is doubtful. If he cannot play, the team must abandon the scheme with three defenders and adopt a line of four behind.

Likely lineup: Thaddeus; Maguinho, Da Silva, Yan Souto and Danilo Barcelos; Caio Vinícius, Fellipe Bastos (Sydney), Diego and Elvis; Vinicius and Pedro Raul.

Who is out: Reynaldo and Matheus Sales received the third yellow card and are suspended; Caetano belongs to Corinthians and cannot play under contract; Sidimar remains injured; Apodi, Nicolas and Sidnei are doubts.

hanging: Da Silva, Maguinho and Luan Dias.

Referee: Braulio da Silva Machado (SC – FIFA)

Braulio da Silva Machado (SC – FIFA) Assistant 1: Alex dos Santos (SC)

Alex dos Santos (SC) Assistant 2: Henrique Neu Ribeiro (SC)

Henrique Neu Ribeiro (SC) Four referee: Joao Vitor Gobi (SP)

Joao Vitor Gobi (SP) VAR: Wagner Reway (PB)