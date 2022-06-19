‘Creation of CPI is to play for the audience and will not solve anything’, analyzes Constantino on fuel increase

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said he will propose the formation of a Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry to investigate the president of Petrobras, José Mauro Ferreira Coelho, directors and advisers of the state-owned company.

Jim Watson / AFP

Bolsonaro criticized new fuel price readjustment



The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) stated that he will propose to the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP)the formation of a Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPI) to investigate the president of the Petrobras, Jose Mauro Ferreira Coelho, directors and counselors of the state-owned company’s administrative and fiscal bodies. The representative’s statement was a reaction to the announcement, on the morning of this Friday, 17, of the increase in fuel prices. The adjustment was 5.18% for gasoline and 14.26% for diesel oil. The subject was the theme of the program 3 in 1gives Young panthis Friday, the 17th. To the commentator Rodrigo Constantinothe creation of a commission of this nature will not solve the problem.

“This topic is very complex and delicate. We must approach with great humility. I understand several points of view. I understand the points of liberals, more dogmatic even of the market, saying that breaking the price thermometer is not only bad for investors’ actions, but also somehow it is something that will generate a shortage of the product. On the other hand, Petrobras is a state-owned company and it is obvious that there is a legitimate temptation to make some public policy with it. The pressure happens all over the world. The price of oil almost doubled. The president himself United States, Joe Biden, puts pressure on the country’s refineries to increase production and reduce profits. But there is no “petro USA” on American territory. At the Brazil has Petrobras. So the government has that power, theoretically. In this way, all the political pressure comes on the president, who is reacting because of this. But the company’s directors and managers have rules to follow. They cannot, under pressure, take the measures of the company. Despite all the shouting from the president and the Chamber of Deputies, it is a very delicate situation. It has to do with the pandemic, with the war in Ukraine, is something so much more complex than blaming one or the other. Regarding CPI, it’s playing for the audience and it’s obvious that it won’t solve anything either. And the most absurd of all, to close, is the former president Squid saying that PT has already proved that Petrobras can make a profit. The corrupt people in petrolão say so,” he said.

Check out the entire program 3 in 1, from Jovem Pan, this Friday, 17: