Crowd sings “Fora Bolsonaro” at Milton Nascimento’s concert in Barcelona (video)

The failure of the Jair Bolsonaro government also continues to generate revolt outside Brazil.

247 – A crowd that followed the concert of singer and songwriter Milton Nascimento asked for the departure of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) from the Presidency of the Republic. “Bolsonaro out,” shouted the audience at the event in Barcelona, ​​Spain.

The 80-year-old artist kicked off his “Last Music Session” tour earlier this month. He announced that he will retire from the stage after the marathon concert.

The composer will also perform outside Brazil – 10 in Europe, between June and July, and four in the United States, between the end of September and October.

Milton Nascimento's show, in Barcelona, ​​just now. Crowd chanting Fora Bolsonaro. pic.twitter.com/14mtaSKywh — GugaNoblat (@GugaNoblat) June 18, 2022

