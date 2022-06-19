Cruzeiro begins preparation for match with Fluminense for the Copa do Brasil

photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Cruzeiro trained this Saturday morning (18) at Toca da Raposa II

Cruzeiro performed again at Toca da Raposa II, this Saturday morning (18), and began preparations for the match against Fluminense, in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. The teams will face each other next Thursday (23), at 7 pm, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro.

The main absences in training were on account of attacking midfielder Leonardo Pais, with muscle swelling in his right thigh, and striker Luvannor, preserved by muscle wasting. The two players only did internal work in the medical department.

Before the game against Fluminense, Cruzeiro will do four more training sessions in Belo Horizonte. The celestial delegation should travel to Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday (22), after completing the preparation at Toca.

The official schedule for this match will be released by the club this Monday (20).

Cruise embezzlement

For the match against Fluminense, coach Paulo Pezzolano will not be able to count on Neto Moura. The 25-year-old midfielder cannot play for the star team in this edition of the tournament, as he has already defended Mirassol in two matches in the early stages.

Also injured, goalkeeper Gabriel Brazo and midfielder Joo Paulo are still out of the team. J Wagner Leonardo is in the final stage of recovery and may be a novelty among those related.