Cruzeiro surpasses 200,000 fans in Serie B and is public leader

Cruzeiro is the only Serie B club that surpassed the mark of 200,000 fans present in the games as home team until the 13th round. By registering 58,076 people present in the 2-0 victory over Ponte Preta, on Thursday (16), in Mineiro, the competition leader, with 31 points, reached a total audience of 213,497 spectators in six games in Belo Horizonte.
By far, Cruzeiro has the biggest average attendance in the competition: 35,582 fans (see ranking below). Raposa played in Mineiro against Brusque, Londrina, Sampaio Corra, CRB and Ponte Preta. There was also a match against Grmio at the Independencia Stadium, as Gigante da Pampulha was booked for a musical show.
Cruzeiro’s attendance record in Serie B was in the 2-0 victory over Sampaio Corra, on May 22, in Mineiro. In all, 58,397 fans attended Mineiro and provided an income of R$ 2,466,489.50, the largest of the campaign.
Cruzeiro’s overall revenue in Serie B in six games as home team was R$7,813,545.00. The average of R$ 1,302,257.50 in gross revenue per game.
Vasco in second place
Vasco is the second club that most took fans to the stadiums in this Serie B. In seven games as home team – one more than Cruzeiro -, Cruz-Maltino had a general audience of 165,341 spectators. The average of 23,620 gifts.
The carioca club played six games in So Janurio and one in Maracan, just in front of Cruzeiro. This match broke the Serie B attendance record, with 63,609 fans
Third in the ranking is Bahia, with 148,790 fans attending seven home matches at Fonte Nova, in Salvador, and an average of 21,255 spectators in Serie B.
Grmio is fourth, with a total audience of 116,357 people in six games and an average of 19,392 at the Arena, in Porto Alegre.
Sport’s fifth position, with a total audience of 57,777 in six games and an average of 9,629 fans. Leo played three games at Ilha do Retiro, in Recife, and three at Arena Pernambuco, in the neighboring municipality of So Loureno da Mata.
General public ranking in Serie B
*Supersports Survey
1st – Cruise
- 213,497 fans (6 games)
- Average audience: 35,582 fans
2nd – Vasco
- 165,341 fans (7 games)
- Average audience: 23,620 fans
3rd – Bahia
- 148,790 fans (7 games)
- Average audience: 21,255 fans
4th – Guild
- 116,357 fans (6 games)
- Average audience: 19,392 fans
5th – Sport
- 57,777 fans (6 games)
- Average audience: 9,629 fans
Cruise Audiences in Series B
- 2nd round – Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Brusque (Mineiro) – 19,115
- 4th round – Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Londrina (Mineiro) – 14,074
- 6th round – Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Grmio (Independence) – 21,831
- 8th round – Cruzeiro 2 x 0 Sampaio Corra (Mineiro) – 58,397
- 11th round – Cruzeiro 2 x 0 CRB (Mineiro) – 42,004
- 13th round – Cruzeiro 2 x 0 Ponte Preta (Mineiro) – 58,076
Total home crowd: 213,497 fans (6 games)
Average audience: 35,582 fans
Vasco’s audiences in Serie B
- 1st round – Vasco 1 x 1 Vila Nova-GO (So Janurio) – 17,251
- 4th round – Vasco 1 x 0 Ponte Preta (So Janurio) – 9,165
- 6th round – Vasco 1 x 0 CSA (So Janurio) – 16,097
- 7th round – Vasco 1 x 0 Bahia (So Janurio) – 19,692
- 9th round – Vasco 2 x 0 Brusque (So Janurio) – 18,452
- 10th round – Vasco 0 x 0 Grmio (So Janurio) – 21,075
- 12th round – Vasco 1 x 0 Cruzeiro (Maracan) – 63,609
Total home crowd: 165,341 fans (7 games)
Average audience: 23,620 fans
Bahia publics in Serie B
- 1st round – Bahia 2 x 0 Cruzeiro (Fonte Nova) – 15,214
- 4th round – Bahia 1 x 0 Sampaio Corra (Fonte Nova) – 10,046
- 6th round – Bahia 4 x 0 Londrina (Fonte Nova) – 13,440
- 8th round – Bahia 2 x 1 Ponte Preta (Fonte Nova) – 23,593
- 10th round – Bahia 2 x 1 Cricima (Fonte Nova) – 33,345
- 11th round – Bahia 1 x 0 Sport (Fonte Nova) – 27,160
- 13th round – Bahia 0 x 1 Chapecoense (Fonte Nova) – 25,992
Total home crowd: 148,790 fans (7 games)
Average audience: 21,255 fans
Grmio audiences in Serie B
- 2nd round – Grmio 0 x 1 Chapecoense (Arena) – 22,021
- 3rd round – Grmio 3 x 1 Guarani (Arena) – 22,649
- 5th round – Grmio 2 x 0 CRB (Arena) – 17,739
- 8th round – Grmio 0 x 0 Cricima (Arena) – 10,824
- 11th round – Grmio 2 x 0 Novorizontino (Arena) – 12,357
- 13th round – Grmio 2 x 0 Sampaio Corra (Arena) – 30,767
Total home crowd: 116,357 fans (6 games)
Average audience: 19,392 fans
Sport audiences in Serie B
- 1st round – Sport 1 x 0 Sampaio Corra (Retiro Island) – 6,834
- 4th round – Sport 1 x 0 Ituano (Ilha do Retiro) – 8,455
- 6th round – Sport 2 x 0 Tombense (Ilha do Retiro) – 10,067
- 9th round – Sport 0 x 1 CRB (Arena Pernambuco) – 12,864
- 10th round – Sport 2 x 1 Ponte Preta (Arena Pernambuco) – 3,051
- 12th round – Sport 0 x 0 Grmio (Arena Pernambuco) – 16,506
Total home crowd: 57,777 fans (6 games)
Average audience: 9,629 fans
Largest Serie B audiences
- Vasco 1 x 0 Cruzeiro (Maracan) – 63,609 fans
- Cruzeiro 2 x 0 Sampaio Corra (Mineiro) – 58,397 fans
- Cruise 2 x 0 Ponte Preta (Mineiro) – 58,076
- Cruzeiro 2 x 0 CRB (Mineiro) – 42,004 fans
- Bahia 2 x 1 Cricima (Fonte Nova) – 33,345 fans
- Guarani 0 x 0 Vasco (Arena da Amaznia) – 33,048 fans
- Grmio 2 x 0 Sampaio Corra (Arena) – 30,767
- Bahia 1 x 0 Sport (Fonte Nova) – 27,160 fans
- Bahia 0 x 1 Chapecoense (Fonte Nova) – 25,992
- Bahia 2 x 1 Ponte Preta (Fonte Nova) – 23,593 fans
- Grmio 3 x 1 Guarani (Arena) – 22,649 fans
- Grmio 0 x 1 Chapecoense (Arena) – 22,021 fans
- Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Grmio (Independencia) – 21,831 fans
- Vasco 0 x 0 Grmio (So Janurio) – 21,075 fans
Highest incomes in Series B
- Guarani 0 x 0 Vasco (Amazon Arena) – BRL 2,801,270
- Cruise 2 x 0 Sampaio Corra (Mineiro) – R$ 2,466,489.50
- Cruise 2 x 0 Ponte Preta – (Mineiro) – R$ 2,378,469.50
- Vasco 1 x 0 Cruise (Maracan) – BRL 2,284,230.50
- Cruise 2 x 0 CRB (Mineiro) – BRL 1,498,743.50
- Grmio 2 x 0 Sampaio Corra (Arena) – BRL 1,181,808.00
- Grmio 0 x 1 Chapecoense (Arena) – BRL 975,461.00
- Bahia 2 x 1 Cricima (Fonte Nova) – BRL 937,393.00
- Grmio 3 x 1 Guarani (Arena) – BRL 869,039.00
- Vasco 1 x 0 Bahia (So Janurio) – BRL 654,462.00
- Bahia 1 x 0 Sport (Fonte Nova) – BRL 639,672.50
- Guild 2 x 0 CRB (Arena) – BRL 633,555.00
- Vasco 0 x 0 Grmio (So Janurio) – BRL 624,424.00
- Cruise 1 x 0 Grmio (Independence) – R$ 610,879.00
- Vasco 2 x 0 Brusque (So Janurio) – BRL 594,938.00
- Vasco 1 x 1 Vila Nova (So Janurio) – BRL 583,486.00
- Bahia 0 x 1 Chapecoense (Fonte Nova) – BRL 572,780.00
- Cruise 1 x 0 Brusque (Mineiro) – R$ 542,074.50
- Vasco 1 x 0 CSA (So Janurio) – R$ 523,947.00.
- Bahia 2 x 1 Ponte Preta (Fonte Nova) – BRL 456,890.00