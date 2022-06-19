Cuiabá’s performances: Rafael Gava misses everything, and Joaquim saves himself in a sleepy draw with Ceará | cuiabá

Rafael Gava: failed pretty much everything he tried. Among the holders, he was the Cuiabá player who took the ball the least and the one who most failed in passes, with four incomplete touches. Offensively it offered little and defensively it presented difficulties. Note: 4.5.
Joaquim Henrique and Rafael Gava in Cuiabá vs Ceará — Photo: AssCom Dourado
Joaquim Henrique: surprise in the lineup, the young defender did well. With a lot of explosion and physical strength, he gave security in defense and contributed to the team not being leaked. He ended the match with three tackles, the team’s highest score, tied with three other players. Note: 6.5.
Andre Luis: fought, fought, tried, but had more physical disposition than technical contribution to the team. He also barely picked up the ball and finished it just once. He was eventually replaced by Jonathan Cafu in the second half. Grade: 5.0.
See the notes from Cuiabá:
- Walter [GOL]: 6.0
- john lucas [LAD]: 5.0
- marlon [ZAG]: 5.5
- Joaquim Henrique [ZAG]: 6.5
- Uendel [ZAG]: 6.0
- camille [VOL]: 5.5
- Rafael Gava [VOL]: 4.5
(Rivas [VOL]: 5.0)
- Kelvin Osorio [MEI]: 5.5
(Rodriguinho [MEI]: no grade)
- Andre Luis [ATA]: 5.0
(Jonathan Cafu [ATA]: no grade)
- Felipe Marques [ATA]: 5.0
(Valdivia [MEI]: 5.0)
- Andrew [ATA]: 4.5
(Elton [ATA]: 5.0)