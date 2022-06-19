Cuiabá’s performances: Rafael Gava misses everything, and Joaquim saves himself in a sleepy draw with Ceará | cuiabá

Abhishek Pratap 4 hours ago Sports Comments Off on Cuiabá’s performances: Rafael Gava misses everything, and Joaquim saves himself in a sleepy draw with Ceará | cuiabá 6 Views

Rafael Gava: failed pretty much everything he tried. Among the holders, he was the Cuiabá player who took the ball the least and the one who most failed in passes, with four incomplete touches. Offensively it offered little and defensively it presented difficulties. Note: 4.5.

Joaquim Henrique and Rafael Gava in Cuiabá vs Ceará — Photo: AssCom Dourado

Joaquim Henrique: surprise in the lineup, the young defender did well. With a lot of explosion and physical strength, he gave security in defense and contributed to the team not being leaked. He ended the match with three tackles, the team’s highest score, tied with three other players. Note: 6.5.

Andre Luis: fought, fought, tried, but had more physical disposition than technical contribution to the team. He also barely picked up the ball and finished it just once. He was eventually replaced by Jonathan Cafu in the second half. Grade: 5.0.

See the notes from Cuiabá:

  • Walter [GOL]: 6.0
  • john lucas [LAD]: 5.0
  • marlon [ZAG]: 5.5
  • Joaquim Henrique [ZAG]: 6.5
  • Uendel [ZAG]: 6.0
  • camille [VOL]: 5.5
  • Rafael Gava [VOL]: 4.5
    (Rivas [VOL]: 5.0)
  • Kelvin Osorio [MEI]: 5.5
    (Rodriguinho [MEI]: no grade)
  • Andre Luis [ATA]: 5.0
    (Jonathan Cafu [ATA]: no grade)
  • Felipe Marques [ATA]: 5.0
    (Valdivia [MEI]: 5.0)
  • Andrew [ATA]: 4.5
    (Elton [ATA]: 5.0)

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Chinese gives up in the 1st set, Bia Haddad takes the title in Birmingham and lifts 3rd trophy in 1 week

Brazilian tennis player got the better of Zhang Shuai in the final of the WTA …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved