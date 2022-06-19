Dani Calabresa would have denounced Melhem after being cut from the program

Dani Calabresa’s decision to denounce Marcius Melhem for sexual harassment would have occurred days after the comedian was cut from a new show on Globo, Fora de Hora.

According to information released by columnist Ricardo Feltrin, from UOL, witnesses claim that Dani would have been dismissed after members of the new comedy board complained about her participation in it. Melhem then warned that the blonde was out of the plans, and that Renata Gaspar would introduce him.

Days later, Calabresa would have gone to the Department of Development and Artistic Monitoring (DAA) and made a complaint of moral harassment against Melhem. The sexual harassment complaint, formalized two months later, would have coincided with other information that displeased Dani: that she had not been cast in the end-of-the-year comedy special.

Fora de Hora was on air in the first quarter of 2020 and was closed, as well as Globo’s humor nucleus, which was commanded by Melhem.

Copy of 3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos In December 2020, Revista Piauí published an article about the case of sexual and moral harassment involving Marcius Melhem. The report brings details of how the comedian behaved behind the scenes at the station. Reproduction / TV Globo ***Marcius Melhem However, in 2021, the report was banned from being broadcast by the Justice of Rio de Janeiro, as it violated the secrecy of the judicial process. Almost a year after the ban, the case had new developmentsReproduction / TV Globo ***marcius better portrait According to the investigation, between 2010 and 2019, the comedian had inappropriate and inappropriate behaviors on several occasions, in the most varied places, including Globo Studios.Disclosure / Globe ***marcius-melhem-2 In the text, the publication describes an episode in which Melhem would have grabbed and tried to kiss a Tá no Ar actress by force, in a flat in Barra da Tijuca, in Rio de Janeiro.Reproduction / TV Globo ***Marcius Melhem The actress is one of eight women – all of Melhem’s former subordinates at Globo – who accused the comedian of sexually and, in some cases, morally harassing them.Globe/Disclosure ***Marcius Melhem One of them said that in the flat where Globo rented to function as the newsroom of the humor nucleus, Melhem received actresses in “underwear, with their pants down or without pants”.Reproduction / TV Globo ***marcius-melhem-1 Another said he called her a “slut” and proposed to have sex with her co-workers. More than one of the victims said they were professionally boycotted for resisting the artist’s sexual advances.Disclosure / TV Globo ***marcius melhem dani calabresa Dani Calabresa was one of the actresses who accused Marcius of moral and sexual harassment. She claims that since joining the station in 2015, she has suffered several harassment and boycotts by Melhem, who was her boss at the time, as coordinator of the Department of Humor.Reproduction / TV Globo ***team-zorra-marcius_843d13442a6997cefba401d5ab5ef209d29ea9a3 After Calabresa’s accusations, at the end of 2019, the case began to be investigated behind the scenes at the station. Daniela Ocampo, Melhem’s assistant, mobilized the humor team to sign a letter of support to the director, with 55 signatories Reproduction / Instagram ***marcius-melhem-accusation-globo_6e6807bccf686bdade4c1ea68329df738d85f1ad In March 2020, Globo issued a note stating that Marcius would be removed from his duties for four months to accompany his daughter’s treatment abroad.Reproduction / TV Globo ***marcius-melhem-globo_83673c27105d775192b6cd4515992df3bbd23695 After the months of absence had passed, the station issued another note announcing the definitive departure of the humor director. However, there was no mention of the crimes he would have committed.Reproduction / TV Globo ***marcius-melhem-accused-harassment_e865f848fa90b04337e331e2f7bd77c1866cbe0d In testimony at the Police Station for Assistance to Women, Melhem denied the accusations and assured that he always respected the women he worked with. Melhem resorted to the word “joke” several times to defend himself against the accusations that the actresses make against him and said that all practices were consensual. Reproduction / TV Globo ***marcius look like According to him, the women teamed up with other colleagues with the aim of destroying his reputation. In his opinion, it is professional and even passionate revenge in one of the cases. reproduction ***marcius The case has yet to be closed and is still under investigation. Melhem, by court decision, is prohibited from trying to contact victims who accuse him and to disclose private conversations he has had with them.Reproduction / Instagram 0

Other side

Lawyer Antônio Carlos de Almeida Castro, who represents Calabresa, told Ricardo Feltrin’s column that he would not comment “because the process is still under judicial secrecy.” The defense of Marcius Melhem declared that the secrecy of the process “does not favor him, and that for him everything would be open, clear and transparent. But as long as there is secrecy, it will be respected.”

Do you want to stay on top of the world of celebrities and receive the news directly on your Telegram? Enter the channel Metropolises: https://t.me/metropolesfamosos.