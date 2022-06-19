Didn’t receive the extraordinary FGTS loot? learn to request

Caixa Econômica Federal released on June 15 the last batch of the extraordinary withdrawal from the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS). It’s up to a thousand reais. The money will be available for movement until December 15th. So if you still haven’t received it, here’s what to do.

Read more: FGTS: last extraordinary withdrawal of up to R$ 1,000 is released; see who receives

The last batch was paid to workers born in December.

According to rules release, every person with a FGTS account who has an available balance is entitled to receive up to one thousand reais. The amount was automatically released into the Caixa Tem account.

Haven’t received the extraordinary loot yet? know what to do

According to information provided by Caixa Econômica, those who did not receive the extraordinary withdrawal automatically must file a request to release the money.

The main reasons for blocking are the existence of inconsistent data, as well as the commitment of money to credit operations, as is the case with anticipation of the birthday loot.

Other cases involve a court order or even a request for a refund of the amount collected by the employer. Whatever the reason, the worker has the right to be informed of the reason for the non-release.

That’s why the main form of consultation is through the Caixa website, but it also works through the FGTS application. Those who wish to attend face-to-face can go to any branch of the bank. It is important to have all the data up to date to to guarantee the withdrawal of value.

It is worth remembering that the worker is not obliged to use the money and that, in this case, he will return to the FGTS after December 15th. On the other hand, those who want to use the extraordinary withdrawal can pay bills and slips, use the virtual debit card, QR Code or even transfer to other bank accounts.

Check out the step by step to request money through the FGTS application:

Access the FGTS application;

Go to the “Request a withdrawal” option;

Click on “Confirm” to open a Caixa social savings account;

The message will appear: “Cashier will process the request. If everything is ok, the amount will be credited to your account.

After ordering, just follow the account to see if, in fact, the extraordinary withdrawal amount has been released.