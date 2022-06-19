Diego Souza shines, Grmio beats Sampaio Corra and enters the G4 of Serie B

photo: Lucas Uebel/Grmio Grmio players celebrate one of the winning goals with Diego Souza

This Saturday, Grmio beat Sampaio Corra, 2-0, in the 13th round of Serie B, at Arena. The goals of the duel were scored by Diego Souza, who now reaches seven goals in the competition. See below.

With the result, Tricolor reaches fourth place with 21 points, and can finish the round in the G4 of the competition if Sport does not win Nutico in a duel that takes place this Saturday. The Maranho team has 15, in 11th position.

For the 14th round, both teams enter the field on Thursday, June 23, at 21:30 (Braslia). While the tricolor gacho faces CSA, at Rei Pel, Sampaio Corra duels with Ponte Preta, at Moiss Lucarelli.

The game

Grmio took a risk at 17 with Geromel, who kicked from distance and sent it over Luiz Daniel’s goal. Shortly after, Villasanti took more danger. The midfielder took advantage of the rebound from Janderson’s kick and sent it close to Sampaio Corra’s goal. Then, at 20, Janderson arrived in the area, but kicked over the goalkeeper.

Tricolor gacho then opened the scoring in the 35th minute. Diogo Barbosa took a free-kick in the area, Diego Souza took advantage of the remainder and headed into the back of the net to put Grmio in the lead.

On the return to the second half, Sampaio Corra put pressure on Grmio, but Gabriel Grando avoided the opponent’s goal. At 19, Matheusinho almost left everything the same, which he sent close to the goal. The Guild responded in sequence. Biel received a good ball from Diego Souza, invaded the area, finished and saw the goalkeeper of the Maranhão team defend.

At 30, the referee of the match signaled a penalty for Grmio after the ball hit Nilson Jnior’s hand. In the charge, Diego Souza, again, scored the second for the Tricolor, sending Luiz Daniel’s corner. In the final stretch, Campaz came to make the third, but was ruled out for offside.