Difference falls between Zema and Kalil, new research shows

Zema and Kalil lead the dispute for the government of Minas Gerais (photo: Jair Amaral/EM/DA Press)

The difference between the two main candidates for the government of Minas fell to 17 percentage points. which points out the research Instituto F5 Updates Data, released exclusively by the State of Mines this Saturday (18/6). Governor Romeu Zema (Novo), who is seeking re-election, leads the vote with 45.7%. He is followed by the former mayor of Belo Horizonte, Alexandre Kalil (PSD), who now totals 28.4%. In the last F5 poll, carried out in February, Zema had 46.8%, compared to 17.4% for Kalil. From 1 to c, the governor fluctuated negatively by 1.1% in his index – a percentage within the 2.5-point margin of error for both surveys. Alexandre Kalil, after leaving the city of Belo Horizonte and receiving the support of former president Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT), grew 11 points, therefore, outside the margin of error.

With 4.1%, Senator Carlos Viana, from the PL, is in third place in the race for the Tiradentes Palace. The fourth is former federal deputy Miguel Corra (PDT), who has 1.8%.

Also former parliamentarian, Marcus Pestana (PSDB) appears with 1.5%. He is ahead of professor Vanessa Portugal (PSTU), who has 1.3% of voting intentions, and doula and journalism student Renata Regina (PCB), who adds up to 1.1%.

Professor Lorene Figueiredo, from Psol, and former Health Minister Saraiva Felipe (PSB), did not reach one percentage point. They have 0.3% and 0.2%, respectively.

The numbers refer to stimulated research, in which respondents have to give their opinion from a list of pre-candidates. In this scenario, there are 10.5% of undecided votes, 4.1% of potential blank and null votes. Abstention was 1%.

According to Domilson Coelho, executive director of F5 and a graduate in Political Science, Kalil’s growth is related to the formalization of the alliance with Lula, pre-candidate for the Planalto Palace. “It is already clear that Kalil is Lula’s candidate for the government of Minas,” he says.

“He left the City Hall of Belo Horizonte and intensified the political and party agendas. Kalil has visited all regions of the state, he is already speaking as a candidate and has been building alliances”, he points out.

Last Wednesday (15th), Kalil and Lula held their first public act together since the partnership became official. They were side by side on a platform set up in Uberlndia, in the Triangle.

For the specialist, the scenario should undergo further changes until the first round, scheduled for October 2nd. “There is still a gap between him and Zema. Will Kalil grow more? For sure. The campaign is still at the beginning. There will be debates, interviews and trips to all regions”.

F5 Update Data conducted 1,560 telephone interviews in Minas between the 13th and 16th of this month to shape the survey.

Zema also leads spontaneously

The governor of Minas Gerais is also at the forefront of spontaneous research – a model in which participants can freely cite potential candidates. In the F5 survey, Zema appears with 19.4% of the citations, against 7.1% for Kalil.

Former governors Antonio Anastasia and Fernando Pimentel (PT), as well as Carlos Viana, were also mentioned. Despite this, none of them broke the 1% barrier.

In the spontaneous survey, indecision was 31.8%; abstentions, in turn, totaled 17.3%. People who said they would vote blank or null corresponded to 22.9% of the total.

Factors that can change Zema’s game

For Domilson Coelho, the maintenance – or not – of Carlos Viana’s pre-candidacy should change Zema’s voting intentions. The senator, at this moment, the platform of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in Minas, although the president has made recent nods to the governor. Recently, when participating in the podcast “EM Interview”, by Iau PortalViana said that he only withdraws from the dispute if he receives an order of the type of Bolsonaro.

The specialist believes that Zema could also be harmed by a candidacy of the PSDB, a party that has important cadres in the current state government. And, despite Bolsonaro’s caresses of Zema, Domilson points to a relevant chance for the governor to secure himself even without the support of the retired captain.

“He has the votes and political capital to sustain a candidacy without the interference of any president. However, if Viana’s candidacy remains and Pestana grows, the risk of Zema becoming very dehydrated and losing his breath to Kalil is great. from now”.

The survey is registered with the Superior Electoral Court under the numbers MG-00062/2022 and BR-02909/2022. The confidence level of the collected data is 95%.

O IN showed yesterday that the dispute for the only senator seat at stake this year led by Acio Neves (PSDB) in the polls is stimulated and spontaneous. The federal deputy followed by Cleitinho Azevedo (PSC), who serves in the Legislative Assembly.