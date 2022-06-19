Discover the app that helps control blood glucose

For those diagnosed with diabetes the news is not at all pleasant, after all, this person goes through a moment of acceptance and diet change until they learn to live with the disease on a daily basis. One of the things, however, that bothers you the most is the need for constant glucose measurement.

Piercing your finger is not always pleasant, but now you can use your cell phone to help you monitor. Follow the text and learn more!

Using the cell phone as an ally

Technology is there as an ally for various day-to-day situations, to make them increasingly practical and versatile. One of these new tools is a way to measure glucose levels without having to carry that prick on your finger all the time.

For those who don’t know, the glucose sensor is free and painless. It has been available on the market for some time, but few people know about its existence and how it can reduce that annoying pain.

The method of using the sensor is very simple, just have a smartphone and download the FreeStyle Libre Link from your app store and follow step by step to carry out your measurement.

FreeStyle Libre Link

The app works in a very basic way and in addition to helping you monitor it, it also has the function of helping you understand how your body works from the diagnosis of diabetes.

The app won’t stop you from pricking your finger, but it will help you monitor from a graph what will happen in the next few minutes, including hypoglycemia rates.

If you opt for the sensor, the data collected by the glucose sensor will also be sent to your doctor, who can gain control through another platform. In the country it is possible to find only one model of glucose sensor sold in pharmacies. It needs to be changed every 14 days.