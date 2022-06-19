Do you drink coffee WITH sugar? This can influence your life expectancy – Metro World News Brasil

Drinking at least one cup of coffee is part of many people’s routine. According to the Brazilian Coffee Industry Association (ABIC) Brazil is the second global consumer of coffee and consumed 21.5 million bags of 60 kg in 2021.

The drink, contrary to what is imagined, brings several health benefits, and according to the Meganotícias website (text in Spanish), it helps to improve memory and take care of the liver, but this depends on the number of cups consumed, as coffee too much can cause side effects.

With sugar or without?

Do you drink coffee with sugar or without? This is a discussion that always occurs among drink lovers. A study published by Annals of Internal Medicine analyzed life expectancy and consumption of coffee sweetened with sugar, artificially or completely unsweetened. Conducted by researchers from Southern Medical University in Guangzhoufrom China, the research analyzed data from 171,000 people who did not suffer from cardiovascular disease or cancer over seven years.

The data showed that people who drank any amount of coffee without sugar were between 16 and 21% less likely to die compared to those who did not drink coffee. After these years of analysis, it was also shown that participants who drank between 1.5 and 3.5 cups of sugar-sweetened coffee daily were between 20 and 31% less likely to die compared to those who drank no coffee.

Regarding the mortality of participants who consumed artificially sweetened coffee, the study did not obtain consistent results. “Moderate consumption of unsweetened and sweetened coffee was associated with a lower risk of death,” the researchers concluded.

