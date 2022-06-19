‘Don’t tell me to respect those who don’t respect’ says Anitta about gospel singer

After the repudiation of the singer Ludmilla, 27, now it was the turn of Anitta, 29, to revolt with the homophobic speech of the gospel singer Bruna Karla, 32. In a video that went viral on social networks, the performer of songs like “Scars” and “Faithful Lawyer” revealed that he considers homosexual relationships as a “path to eternal death”.

“Guys, once and for all. Repudiating LGBTQ+, wishing for ‘healing or death’, wishing for the end, the annihilation of LGBTQ people or forbidding people to move in an environment or to be themselves is not culture”, began Anitta.

“And don’t tell me to respect someone who doesn’t respect others. In my religion and in my culture, there can be gay, transvestite, trans, woman with woman. Then go to the f***,” he amended.

According to Anitta, there is no way to be patient with this kind of thing. “There is no religion, culture or Bible that can tell a human being that God is asking you to disown others in this way.”

Bruna Karla told in an interview with the podcast Positivaly, presented by Karina Bacchi, that she refused to sing at the wedding of a homosexual friend for not being in favor of relationships in the LGBTQIA+ community.

“When you marry a beautiful woman and full of God’s power, I will. The day I accept to sing at your wedding with another man, I can stop singing about reading the Bible and about Jesus”, admitted the singer. (Folhapress)