Drake announces new album ‘Scary Hours 3’

Drake released his surprise album Honestly, Nevermind on Friday, but he is already producing a new record.

During the premiere episode of his show “Table for One” on his SiriusXM Sound 42 radio, Drake revealed that “Scary Hours 3,” the third installment of their Scary Hours EP series, is on the way. “I have another project coming up as well, in a little while,” he said, according to Complex. “Perhaps not now; I need you to just accept this now. But I have a Scary Hours – I’m going to surprise with this new record. I love this shit”.

And fans might not have to wait long to hear it. “It might not be that long,” he said later, as he revealed his plans for the summer. “Like I said, I’m working on this Scary Hours.” Before “Certified Lover Boy” in March 2021, Drake released “Scary Hours 2” with three tracks – “What’s Next”, “Wants and Needs” with lil baby and “Lemon Pepper Freestyle” with Rick Ross. In January 2018, he released the original album with “Diplomatic Immunity” and the super hit “God’s Plan”.

Drake You have a busy year ahead. He also plans to release a poetry book with Kenzo and will bring OVO Fest back to Toronto. Honestly, Nevermind is already breaking records. In just one hour, the 14-track project became the biggest dance album in the history of Apple Music with the highest number of day one streams worldwide.

“It took us about six, seven months to make it maybe,” he said. Drake about their seventh studio album. “And something I’ve always wanted to do. I don’t really want to explain too much, I just want to play because it’s just a lot of music that I love.”

The album doesn’t necessarily sound like what we expect from Drake in the last five years. However, the production of the project resembles faxes like “Passionfruit” and “Get It Together” by More Life. The reason is quite obvious – the fingerprints of Black Coffee are all over the disk.

Check out the video on YouTube below: