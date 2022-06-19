Elephant that killed elderly woman and trampled her at funeral gathers herd and destroys victim’s village

Animals created panic in the region by destroying the house of Maya Murmu and other homes in the village.

Elephant would have destroyed village after stomping victim twice



The case of the elephant that killed a 70-year-old woman after trampling her while she was collecting water generated worldwide repercussions, because the animal appeared at the funeral of the victim, named Maya Murmu, and, again, trampled her body. The attack that resulted in death took place in a forest in the village of Raipal, in India. The elderly woman was taken to the hospital, but did not survive her injuries. The local press released new details of the case and, according to the website OpIndia, after appearing aggressive at the funeral and trampling Maya’s body, the elephant “started to roar”. Soon, the other members of the herd came and they attacked the village. The old woman lived in a house made of mud that was totally destroyed by the animal that killed her. According to the local press, the elephant did not even spare the goats that lived there. The herd also destroyed other homes in the region. Villagers said they fled and a woman had to climb a tree and spend the entire night at the top to save a life.

Although it is not known what motivated the aggressive behavior of the elephant, what drew attention was the apparently “vindictive” way the animal acted. according to the OpIndia, scientists studying herds of elephants attacking villages in Kenya believe that elephants have a long memory and this type of behavior may be related to poaching that was prevalent years ago. In the scientists’ view, this hunting and territorial dispute may have caused elephants to grow up with an aversion to humans. A 2006 report from the New Scientist pointed out that in some cases, even in territories with an abundance of food, some herds attacked villages, blocked roads and caused harm to humans. This would be a reflection of the rampant hunting that took place between the 1970s and 1980s.