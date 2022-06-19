Elon Musk Sued Over Alleged Pyramid Scheme

the tycoon Elon Musk and two of its companies, Tesla and SpaceX, are being processed for an alleged pyramid scheme with cryptocurrency dogecoincreated in 2013 by the American Billy Markus and the Australian Jackson Palmer, launched with the intention of being a meme.

The lawsuit was filed by American investor Keith Johnson, who feels wronged by what he claims is an alleged pyramid scheme involving Dogecoin.

“Defendants were aware since 2019 that Dogecoin had no value but promoted Dogecoin to profit from its trading. Musk used his pedestal as the richest man in the world to operate and manipulate the Dogecoin pyramid scheme for profit, exposure and fun.”

Musk, in Johnson’s view, would have used his high media engagement to promote Dogecoin. It is worth remembering that Musk even said last year that both SpaceX and Tesla would accept Dogecoin as payment. This speech helped inflate the altcoin price

The plaintiff, who also represents himself as a representative of other people who feel aggrieved, says he lost a lot of money in this investment.

In addition to compensation, he appeals to other requests to the American Justice:

The ban on Musk and his companies promoting cryptocurrency;

Let Musk’s comments be framed as gambling under US and New York federal law.

Of the amount of money claimed, Johnson is seeking $86 billion in damages plus $172 billion for losses with Dogecoin since 2019.

The Dogecoin devaluation is highly representative, down from $0.73 at its best to $0.05 currently.

Dogecoin’s over-rating and downfall, developed in its origins to be a meme, a joke, is further proof of the tremendous swelling of the crypto market.

A few months ago, one of Dogecoin’s creators, Jackson Palmer, said that the crypto market is experiencing a bubble that will soon burst and “will be much more painful” – especially for small investors.

Palmer also called Musk a crook.

“People like the idea that they too might be billionaires one day, and that’s the dream that the Tesla owner keeps selling,” Palmer said.

Musk, in one of his defenses about Dogecoin, even claimed that “Many people I’ve talked to on Tesla production lines or building SpaceX rockets invest in Doge. They are not financial experts or Silicon Valley technologists. That’s why I decided to support Doge – it felt like the cryptocurrency of the people.”