Employees announce strike and demand change at Funai’s command – Notícias

Funai (National Indian Foundation) employees announced that they will go on strike starting at 10 am next Thursday (23) in all states and the Federal District. the reason is the death of Brazilian indigenist Bruno Pereira and British journalist Dom Phillips in Vale do Javari, in Amazonas.

The movement intends to demand the rigorous investigation of the crime and the “accountability of all the culprits”.

The INA (Associated Indigenists), a group that brings together Funai employees and leads the strike, warned that the act will also serve to ask for a change in command of the foundation. “We will also demand the immediate departure of the President of Funai, Marcelo Xavier, who has been promoting anti-indigenous and anti-indigenist management in the institution,” reads the statement.

According to the strike statement, the INA wants "an indigenist Funai and for indigenous peoples" and demands the "protection of indigenists, indigenous peoples and their leaders, organizations and territories". Funai has not yet commented on the possibility of employees sitting back.







NATIONAL STRIKE ACT We, employees of Funai, mobilized nationally and represented by our entities, invite everyone to be with us in the National Strike Act, which will be held next THURSDAY, 06/23 (+) pic.twitter.com/PossDMVdk7 — Associated Indigenists (@INAindigenista) June 18, 2022





Death of Dom and Bruno





Yesterday, an investigation carried out by the PF (Federal Police) in Brasília showed that both the British journalist Dom Phillips and the Brazilian indigenist Bruno Pereira were killed by shots from a hunting weapon.

The same tests indicated that part of the remains is Bruno’s. The identification of part of Dom’s corpse had already been done, through the dental arch, as anticipated by the R7 on Friday (17).

The PF reported that Bruno was hit by two shots in the chest and abdomen and a third in the face. The European journalist was shot in the region between the chest and abdomen.



