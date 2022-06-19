Employees complain about Elon Musk in letter and are fired from Space-x | Economy

Fabrizio Gueratto Elon Musk

SpaceX has fired “several employees” responsible for an open letter criticizing CEO Elon Musk’s behavior, according to an internal memo, an unusual confrontation suggesting growing discord over the billionaire’s controversial comments.

The open letter called Musk’s behavior and tweets “a frequent source of distraction and embarrassment for us, particularly in recent weeks.” The document, which began circulating among employees in recent days, called on SpaceX leadership to condemn and distance itself from Musk’s “personal brand.”

SpaceX president Gwynne Shotwell said in the memo, which Bloomberg had access to, that the company investigated the open letter and fired the employees involved.

The situation “made employees feel uncomfortable, intimidated and intimidated and/or angry that the letter pressured them to sign something that did not reflect their views,” Shotwell said in the email. “We have a lot of critical work to do and there is no need for this kind of over-the-top activism.”

SpaceX did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The layoffs were previously reported by the New York Times. A separate Reuters report said at least five workers had been laid off.

The turnaround is unusual for the rocket-launching and satellite communications company, in which Musk has held strong control since its founding two decades ago. Space Exploration Technologies, which has about 12,000 employees, serves private customers and government agencies, including NASA.

Musk, also CEO of electric vehicle maker Tesla, regularly generates controversy, whether for his positions on overtly political topics, crude tweets or references to drug culture.

Last month, Insider reported that SpaceX paid an employee $250,000 to settle a sexual harassment claim in 2016. It has countered the allegations, calling them “totally false.”

Musk is also in the litigation process to acquire Twitter for $44 billion. He met with officials on Thursday for the first time, where he said people should be able to say “very outrageous things” on the social media platform.