Enemy of indigenous people, Pelado says he regrets the murders

In the market of Benjamin Constant, in the extreme west of the Amazon, residents do not dare to give information about Amarildo da Costa Oliveira41 years old, self-confessed killer of the indigenist Bruno Pereira and the journalist Bishop Phillips. When arrested, “Pelado”, as he is known, described himself as a “simple man” and “repentant” for the double homicide that impacted the world. There are no police records involving his name in the last year and a half, period available for consultation. The Civil and Federal Police and the indigenous people, however, have intelligence information that he is far from being a peaceful fisherman from the Javari Valley. Pelado is suspected of being part of an extensive criminal network that goes beyond the arapaima trade and other rare fish species. His scheme has direct links to the arms and drug trade.

O Estadão visited the place where Pelado sold illegally caught fish. “This is the border (with Peru). If you say something you don’t know, the next day you’ve got a mouth full of ants”, said a trader about the silence. The tragic fate of Pereira, who was training Indians to film the action of criminals in the forest, and Phillips, who recorded his colleague’s action in a book, justifies the fear.

Suspect with police in Atalaia do Norte; After confessing to the crime, Pelado indicated the place where bodies were found in Vale do Javari. Photograph: Wilton Junior/Estadão

Pelado’s performance revolves around a man nicknamed Colombia, a Peruvian man married to a Brazilian woman and with dual citizenship. Owner of properties in Benjamin Constant, Colombia, he operates the fish sale scheme that supplies not only shops, hotels, restaurants and cafes in Alto Solimões, but also from more distant cities such as Tefé and Manaus. The police work with the suspicion that he would be an intermediary for drug trafficking cartels and a buyer of resources exploited by fishermen in the indigenous territory of Vale do Javari. Colombia reappeared in the investigations into the deaths of Pereira and Phillips, but police are still looking for him, as well as his real name.

Along the border rivers, Colombia has its agents. Investigators and riverine people interviewed by Estadão claim that Pelado would be an arm of him in the communities on the banks of the Itaquaí River. In particular, in São Rafael, São Gabriel and São Ladário, which are about an hour and a half from the Atalaia do Norte pier and are known for the strong influence of drug traffickers.

Like almost everyone else in the region, Amarildo is known by the nickname he got because he was born without hair. The riverside parents had eight children, five of whom learned the craft of fishing. In 1996, he was a teenager when the government created the indigenous territory of Javari, after a series of murders of isolated people by fishermen and loggers. The measure established that riverside people could fish in rivers and lakes close to their communities and the courses of the demarcated area, which includes the headwaters of the Itaquaí, would be restricted to indigenous people in contact with national society and the isolated.

The forays of Pelado and other fishermen of the criminal network in Javari were profitable. In March, Pereira even seized a vessel with R$120,000 worth of arapaima, tracajás and turtles. The indigenist has faced threats since he created an indigenous surveillance team to monitor and document illegal exploitation.

naked and his brother Oseney Oliveira, the “Dos Santos”, are detained in the police station of Atalaia do Norte. They were placed in separate cells, but in the company of other prisoners. The spaces are small, fetid and without ventilation. Pelado’s wife was also called to testify. Yesterday afternoon, a third man suspected of participating in the murders, Jefferson da Silva Limathe Pelado da Dinha, turned himself in to the police.

In the channels of Itaquaí and Javari, Pelado is well known by indigenous people and indigenists who denounce illegal exploitation. He is mentioned in one of the last dossiers that Pereira took to the federal authorities in April. The invasions of Pelado and other fishermen linked to Colombia to explore the protected territory were constant. According to statements made to the police during the investigations into the murders, he also used to shoot at indigenous people who tried to expel him from their lands.

Investigating the performance of international gangs requires structure and commitment that does not exist in the region. The telephone does not work, financial transactions take place outside the banking system, no one issues invoices and everything requires hours of travel through the labyrinth of waters.

The Federal Police plane with the remains found in the search for indigenist Bruno Pereira Araújo and English journalist Dom Phillips landed on the night of this Thursday, 16, in Brasília. Photograph: Sergio LIMA / AFP

Before assuming the concealment of the bodies and the shots that killed Pereira and Phillips, Pelado even asked for some “advantage” to “stretch more”, “talk a little more”. Police said they already had many elements to hold him accountable. Pelado then confessed, annoyed and fearful that other relatives would be dragged into the investigation. “Fuckin’ Justice is fucked up”, he complained to the investigators.

The relationship between drug-trafficking groups and riverside dwellers and fishermen is due to two main reasons, according to Estadão with lawyers, investigators and people with access to drug traffickers. The first is to feed businesses created by traffickers in cities such as Benjamin Constant and Tabatinga, on the Brazilian side, Leticia, in Colombia, and Iceland, in Peru. They are hotels, restaurants and cafes set up to give the appearance of legality in revenue from trafficking.

The other interest of organized crime on riverine people is to gain the trust and support of these groups so that they can operate drug and arms trafficking routes.

The Federal Police in Manaus dismissed the theses of crime of command and involvement of criminal organizations in the deaths of Pereira and Phillips. In his testimony, Pelado did not even reveal to whom he sells the pirarucus, tracajás and turtles he takes from the indigenous land. “I sell to whoever pays the best,” he simply told the agents.

For indigenous people, investigators and riverine people interviewed by the report, however, Pelado is the tip of a sophisticated criminal network. “Bruno died because he protected the isolated,” said Beto Marubo, an indigenous leader. “The theft of natural products amounts to tons every month.”