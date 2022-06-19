ES will vaccinate people over 30 with the 4th dose against covid-19 from Monday

Photo: Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil





O Holy Spirit will start to apply fourth dose of vaccine against covid-19 in people with more than 30 years from next Monday (20). Workers in education, security, transport and the prison system of other age groups may also be immunized.

The announcement was made by Governor Renato Casagrande through social networks on Saturday night (18). According to the governor, the doses have already been distributed to regional health.

“We will start on Monday, D4 for 30+ and for all workers in education, security, transport, prison system, people with comorbidities and people deprived of liberty who are 18+. Doses were distributed today (Saturday) afternoon to the health regions. Long live the SUS, get vaccinated!”, wrote Casagrande.

The State had already announced the beginning of the vaccination for the public aged 40 and over.

The Secretary of Health of Espírito Santo, Nésio Fernandes, recalled that doses of the flu vaccine will also be made available to the public aged 18 or over.

