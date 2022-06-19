Estadão threatens Petrobras executives: anyone who dares to touch the price policy will be prosecuted

The newspaper is committed to Petrobras shareholders and their increasing profits, to the detriment of the impoverishment of the Brazilian population.

247 – The State of S. Paulo came out again in defense of Petrobras’ current pricing policy in an editorial published this Saturday (18). The PPI (International Parity Price) dollarizes the price of fuel in Brazil and makes the population pay abusive amounts at gas stations. Meanwhile, Petrobras’ profit only grows and shareholders benefit from ever-increasing dividends.

The newspaper, however, did not limit itself to defending the PPI. He also threatened Petrobras executives, current or future, to move to change the company’s bylaws to end the current pricing policy.

“It is unlikely that any Petrobras executive or director in his right mind would risk getting into legal trouble for allowing the company to bend to the interests of Bolsonaro and his partners, causing damage to shareholders and the country,” the newspaper published. is not concerned with the impoverishment of Brazilians, as long as the elite benefits from it.

