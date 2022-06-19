Even Bolsonaro surrenders to Tom Cruise’s film and shows the “Top Guns” of real life (see video)

The new TOP GUN movie has been talking about it.

First, left-wing filmmakers tried to ‘censor’ the film for “excessive” testosterone.

On the other hand, Top Gun stirs up the ideal of young people who imagine themselves TOP GUNS.

Even President Jair Bolsonaro surrendered to the film starring Tom Cruise.

“Top Gun Maverick: 10”, wrote the president, on his social media.

He continued, praising the Brazilian Air Force:

“Real-life Top Guns from our glorious Brazilian Air Force, under the command of Brigadier Baptista Jr., always ready to protect our airspace and our Brazil. Join the Brazilian Air Force!”

Check out:

Finally, the president published a “meme” where he appears next to Tom Cruise and satirized:

“The actor’s participation in the motorcycle ride in the United States is not valid. It is a photomontage.”

