Ex-priest sentenced to 15 years in prison for sexual abuse

The Chilean justice sentenced this Saturday (18) to 15 years in prison the former priest Óscar Muñoz for the practice of “repeated” crimes of sexual abuse and rape of minors between 2002 and 2018.

The “7th Oral Criminal Court of Santiago condemns to 15 years in prison and one day in closed regime the priest and former chancellor of the Archbishopric Oscar Muñoz Toledo, as the author of the repeated crimes of rape and sexual abuse of minors”, highlighted the Judiciary through its social networks.

Muñoz is a well-known 60-year-old former priest, who held positions of responsibility in the Archbishopric of Santiago until 2018 and was the right-hand man of the capital’s cardinal, Ricardo Ezzati, accused of covering up several cases of sexual abuse of minors within the Chilean Catholic Church. .

The convict has been in preventive detention since 2018, awaiting a final sentence. The prosecution asked for 30 years in prison for him.

At least five minors were allegedly abused by Muñoz, while two others were being evaluated. The crimes took place in the cities of Santiago and Rancagua.

Pope Francis expelled Muñoz from the priesthood in 2019 over allegations made against him of sexual abuse, rape and rape.

The Chilean Catholic Church has been peppered with allegations of abuse since influential priest Fernando Karadima was denounced in 2010 and, a year later, convicted by the Vatican as guilty of sexual abuse of minors.