Ferrari opts to change engine, and Leclerc starts from the back of the grid in Canada – Formula 1 News

FORMULA 1 2022 LIVE: FREE WORKOUT F1 CANADA GP | briefing

Ferrari has decided to replace all components of Charles Leclerc’s engine, who will start from the back of the grid at the Canadian GP. The Monegasque driver was already ‘hanging’ on the number of turbos used in the season, and with the Italian team’s option to change all components, he already knows he will start last at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

Ferrari had already opted to change the electronic controls on Leclerc’s car, which would already cause the third-placed driver in the Drivers’ Championship to lose ten places on the grid. With the decision to completely renew the power unit, the Scuderia ‘sacrifices’ a race to be able to present an engine in better condition at the next stage, at Silverstone.

Charles Leclerc changed his entire engine and came out last in Canada (Photo: Ferrari)

Other riders, such as Lance Stroll, Esteban Ocon and Kevin Magnussen, also made changes to some parts of the bike – these, however, without penalty for still being within the allowed limit. A different story to that of Leclerc and Yuki Tsunoda, who also had all the power unit parts replaced by AlphaTauri and leaves the back of the grid, alongside Charles.

On Saturday, FP3 is scheduled for 14:00 (Brasília, GMT-3), while the classification starts at 17:00.

