FGTS profit: Government will distribute high GRANA to workers; see how to receive

Workers with active or inactive accounts in the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) will receive the distribution of the profits obtained by the fund. The money already has a forecast of when it will start being distributed.
According to initial expectations, earnings last year should be in the billions. Caixa Econômica Federal should disclose the result by the end of July, that is, next month.
The total to be distributed was still confirmed by the Board of Trustees of the FGTS (formed by representatives of the government, workers and companies). The working group is responsible for defining the percentage of profit to be deposited.
Last year, Caixa distributed 96% of its 2020 net income to workers, totaling BRL 8.1 billion transferred. The positive balance, in all, was R$ 8.5 million. For every R$100 in the account of the FGTS at the end of 2020, R$ 1.86 was credited to the worker.
What are the values?
So far the profit figures for 2021 have not yet been released. However, considering the amount distributed last year for 2020 (R$ 8.129 billion), it is possible to estimate the new amount, since the variation is small.
In this sense, see below the forecast of the values for 2021 based on the balance available in the accounts of the FGTS of each worker until December 31, 2020:
- BRL 2 thousand – BRL 37.26;
- BRL 3 thousand – BRL 55.89;
- BRL 4 thousand – BRL 74.52;
- BRL 5 thousand – BRL 93.15;
- BRL 10 thousand – BRL 186.30;
- BRL 20 thousand – BRL 372.60;
- BRL 100 thousand – BRL 1,863.00.
Who is entitled to the FGTS profit?
In general, the payment of the profit of the FGTS is granted to workers who have amounts available in their fund accounts until December 31 of each year. Therefore, holders who had a positive balance until December 31, 2021, will receive the accountability of the Federal Government this year.
When will the FGTS profit be passed on in 2022?
According to the Board of Trustees, the profit of the FGTS must be passed every year until the 31st of August. In 2021, the values for the 2020 income were released on August 17.
The calculation of income is based on the correction of 3%, according to the legislation. However, only a part of the total amount of profit is passed on to the worker. Last year, 190 million accounts had income. The expectation is that this year the amount will be similar.
However, even if the workers receive in their accounts the profit of the FGTS, it can only be withdrawn with the full balance of the account. In this case, it is only possible to access the values in the specific situations provided for by law, such as dismissal without just cause.
How to check the value of the FGTS?
By SMS
As one of the most practical ways to consult the FGTSthe worker can subscribe to the option of receiving text messages (SMS) when there is any movement in their accounts in the Guarantee Fund.
by correspondence
Another way to receive the extract from the FGTS it is in your own home. The worker can access the information every two months, just inform the full address on the agency’s website, at a Caixa branch or by phone 0800 726 01 01.
On the website or app
Finally, it is possible to consult the extract of the FGTS through Caixa’s website or through the fund’s application. Through the website, the worker must inform the NIS (PIS/Pasep) or the Citizen Password. The query through the application is also simple, however, it is necessary to download it.