FGTS profit: Government will distribute high GRANA to workers; see how to receive

According to the Board of Trustees, the profit of the FGTS must be passed every year until the 31st of August. In 2021, the values ​​for the 2020 income were released on August 17.

The calculation of income is based on the correction of 3%, according to the legislation. However, only a part of the total amount of profit is passed on to the worker. Last year, 190 million accounts had income. The expectation is that this year the amount will be similar.

However, even if the workers receive in their accounts the profit of the FGTS, it can only be withdrawn with the full balance of the account. In this case, it is only possible to access the values ​​in the specific situations provided for by law, such as dismissal without just cause.

How to check the value of the FGTS?

By SMS

As one of the most practical ways to consult the FGTSthe worker can subscribe to the option of receiving text messages (SMS) when there is any movement in their accounts in the Guarantee Fund.

by correspondence

Another way to receive the extract from the FGTS it is in your own home. The worker can access the information every two months, just inform the full address on the agency’s website, at a Caixa branch or by phone 0800 726 01 01.

On the website or app

Finally, it is possible to consult the extract of the FGTS through Caixa’s website or through the fund’s application. Through the website, the worker must inform the NIS (PIS/Pasep) or the Citizen Password. The query through the application is also simple, however, it is necessary to download it.