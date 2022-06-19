Find out how and who will kill Samuel after he has a delusion with Anita

In face and courageshown by Globo at 7pm, Samuel (Alejandro Claveaux) will end up becoming paranoid about Anita (Taís Araújo) and will start to persecute the woman for believing that she is, in fact, Clarice (Taís Araújo). At a given moment, he will come face to face with the businesswoman’s doppelganger.

But, he won’t think twice about grabbing her and kissing her. Frightened, Anita will run away. He will later come to tell his brother that he spotted Clarice. With that, they will have an ugly fight in the middle of the street and they will call the attention of the investigator Paulo (Fernando Caruso). Even though the police are on his tail, Samuel will follow through with his paranoia.

So much so that when he sees the woman again, Samuel will chase after her again. But he will be run over by Teak (Raquel Rocha), who will be desperate. Despite being rushed to the hospital and rescued, Samuel will not be able to resist the serious injuries and his death will be tragically confirmed.

The plot is written by Claudia Souto, with the collaboration of Zé Dasilva, Julia Laks and Isadora Wilkinson. The artistic direction is by Natalia Grimberg. The general direction is Adriano Mello. In the main roles, the seven o’clock soap opera features Paolla Oliveira, Marcelo Serrado, Taís Araújo, Mariana Santos, Ícaro Silva, Ricardo Pereira, Paulo Lessa and Carmo Dalla Vecchia.