Find out why Paul McCartney is barefoot on the cover of Abbey Road

Photo of the Beatles for the album Abbey Road (photo: Reproduction/Twitter)

This Saturday (18/06), Paul McCartney turns 80 years old. One of the great pillars of the Beatles and with a highly successful solo career, the Brit is one of the most iconic figures in world pop culture.

With more than 60 years of career, Paul is a source of stories and several curiosities surround him, such as: why is he barefoot in the iconic Beatles photo in Abbey Roadwhich became the cover of the band’s iconic album?

The photo shows George Harrison, John Lennon, Paul and Ringo Starr crossing the street. Among all the members, the bassist and vocalist of the band was the only one who was barefoot. In addition, he appears holding a cigarette in his right hand, even though he is left-handed.

Some theories of fans point out that the absence of footwear served to symbolize the “burial” of the artist, but the thing is much simpler than it seems. In an interview with Life Magazine, Paul put an end to the misunderstanding. “On Abbey Road, we were wearing our regular clothes. I was walking barefoot because it was a hot day.” But where did they get the burial story from?

The alleged death of Paul McCartney

The ‘such’ burial that some fans have theorized about stems from one of the biggest conspiracy theories ever: that Paul McCartnew had died and been replaced by a double. For example, in the photo of Abbey Road, in addition to being barefoot and holding the cigarette in a different hand than your usual one, a license plate LMW281F appears. For the more conspiratorial ones, the sign is an abbreviation for ‘Linda McCartney Weeps’. And the number 28 would represent the age Paul would be if he were alive at the time of the photo.

A fact that Paul is still alive and very productive. In this decade alone, four albums were released, the last one in 2020, entitled McCartney III. In all, there are 26 studio albums, since he began his solo career in 1970.

Besides music, another art Paul uses to express himself is literature. Recently, in the wake of his 80th birthday celebrations, the eternal Beatle released the book The Lyrics by Paul McCartney. The work tells details of his career alongside his bandmates. The work has 960 pages and goes through various moments in McCartney’s history.