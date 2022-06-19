“First million I made when I was 20”

Whindersson Nunes revealed that he only discovered the amount in the account when he was alerted by his brother

Whindersson Nunes is one of the most successful Brazilian comedians in the country. The comedian started his career with videos on youtuber and over the years, the cearense became a reference on the subject and through his inexorable talent, he collected good numbers in the savingswhich made the boy change his life and finally manage to give his family the life of their dreams.

This Saturday (18), the artist was invited on the podcast “PrimoCast” and talked more about the financial situation. the ex-husband of Luisa Sonza revealed that he only discovered the fortune in the bank account when he was alerted by his brother. “I was never connected to the number. It was my brother who told me: ‘You are officially a millionaire’. I opened the account and saw it!”

“I made my first million when I was 20 years old. I was saving up a little money. A bigger volume started to come in, R$ 100 thousand. I did several small shows in several cities. When I went to Rio Branco, in Acre, I went to southern cruise, for example. R$150,000 started coming in… In six months, it started to collect”, explained Whindersson Nunes.

The comedian also joked about the current situation in the country and the price of Gasoline. “No. In view of society, yes. Gasoline is R$10.00 I’m still managing to fill up my car without complaining, so I am. That’s being rich in this country, filling up the car without complaining”, joked the comedian to the Cast cow.