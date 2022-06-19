Five movies and series to celebrate Paul McCartney’s 80th birthday

It is impossible to measure the impact that Paul McCartney caused in pop culture and music. Whether with his compositions with the Beatles or in a solo career, the bassist wrote songs that marked generations and are easily recognized around the world. This Saturday, 18, James Paul McCartney turns 80 without showing signs of stopping. He is on the road on a new tour and is likely to perform in Brazil in 2023. To celebrate the eight decades of the musician’s life, we selected five films and TV series about Paul and the Beatles that help to understand a little more about his history. . Check out:

The Beatles: Get Back

Divided into three episodes with a total duration of six hours, the documentary The Beatles: Get Back, directed by Peter Jackson, follows the recording process of the album Let It Be and the last show of the band, in the terrace of the label Apple, in London. Jackson had access to over 60 hours of raw footage shot by filmmaker Michael Lindsay-Hogg, which had its colors and sounds restored. This is a rare gem for fans.

Available on Disney+

McCartney 3,2,1

In this documentary, made during the pandemic, Paul McCartney met with producer Rick Rubin to analyze the bassist’s compositions from the Beatles, through Wings to his solo career. The result is a revealing chat about the backstage of those compositions, curious stories of how they were written and reflections on fame. Unmissable.

Available on Star+

The Liverpool Boy

Directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson, the film The Liverpool Boy tells the story of John Lennon and how he met Paul McCartney and George Harrison and together they founded the Beatles. In the film, John (played by Aaron Johnson) is a troubled young man from Liverpool who dreams of becoming a rock idol. When he meets Paul McCartney (Thomas Brodie-Sangster) he forms the perfect duo for his songwriting. A beautiful and delicate film about the friendship that changed the history of music.

Available on Globoplay and Amazon Prime Video

How the Beatles Changed the World

In this documentary, directed by Tom O’Dell, he examines the impact the Beatles had on music. Although it doesn’t innovate in terms of language – it’s a very straight forward documentary with interviews and archive footage – it has the merit of telling the Beatles’ story in a very clear and accessible way. It’s perfect for those who don’t know many details about the band.

Available on Globoplay

yesterday

In this fantasy film, directed by Danny Boyle, a failed singer about a freak accident that leaves him unconscious. When he wakes up, no one in the world remembers the Beatles but him. When he performs playing the band’s songs, he becomes very famous, just like the Beatles were. It is a simple and beautiful modern fable that exemplifies the power of the songs of the Liverppol quartet.

Available on Netflix