Flexible flights to Fortaleza or Natal from R$361 from Belo Horizonte, São Paulo and more cities!

Are you looking for good prices to travel to the Northeast? If you have flexibility, you can take advantage of flexible flights to Fortaleza or Natal from just R$187 round trip, taxes included, to travel between September and June 2023.

The lowest prices for Natal are for departures from Recife for R$ 187 round trip. But have airline tickets departing from Belo Horizonte for R$ 361, from São Paulo, Vitória, Rio de Janeiro and more cities from R$ 435. All round trip, with taxes included.

For Fortaleza, the lowest fares are for departures from Recife for R$ 260 round trip. But have airline tickets departing from Brasília for R$ 445, from São Paulo for R$ 423, Rio de Janeiro from R$ 451, Curitiba and more cities from R$ 543. All round trip, with taxes included.

To find the ticket click on the link below, choose the origin, select the month and date of travel. Check the rules and purchase links in the post table and enjoy!

Flexible flights to Natal (RN)

Origin Period Price Link Belo Horizonte Sep/22-Jun/23 BRL 361 Buy here Good view Sep/22-Jun/23 BRL 1,103 Buy here Brasilia Sep/22-Jun/23 BRL 374 Buy here Large field Sep/22-Jun/23 BRL 724 Buy here cuiabá Sep/22-Jun/23 BRL 479 Buy here Curitiba Sep/22-Jun/23 BRL 433 Buy here Florianopolis Sep/22-Jun/23 BRL 474 Buy here goiânia Sep/22-Jun/23 BRL 339 Buy here manaus Sep/22-Jun/23 BRL 604 Buy here palms Sep/22-Jun/23 BRL 884 Buy here Porto Alegre Sep/22-Jun/23 BRL 526 Buy here Recife Sep/22-Jun/23 BRL 187 Buy here White River Sep/22-Jun/23 BRL 1,038 Buy here Rio de Janeiro Sep/22-Jun/23 BRL 498 Buy here savior Sep/22-Jun/23 BRL 390 Buy here Sao Paulo Sep/22-Jun/23 BRL 435 Buy here Victory Sep/22-Jun/23 BRL 588 Buy here

Flexible flights to Fortaleza (CE)

Origin Period Price Link Bethlehem Sep/22-Jun/23 BRL 315 Buy here Belo Horizonte Sep/22-Jun/23 BRL 478 Buy here Good view Sep/22-Jun/23 BRL 933 Buy here Brasilia Sep/22-Jun/23 BRL 445 Buy here Large field Sep/22-Jun/23 BRL 656 Buy here cuiabá Sep/22-Jun/23 BRL 562 Buy here Curitiba Sep/22-Jun/23 BRL 543 Buy here Florianopolis Sep/22-Jun/23 BRL 587 Buy here goiânia Sep/22-Jun/23 BRL 474 Buy here Macapá Sep/22-Jun/23 BRL 509 Buy here manaus Sep/22-Jun/23 BRL 574 Buy here palms Sep/22-Jun/23 BRL 722 Buy here Porto Alegre Sep/22-Jun/23 BRL 746 Buy here Porto Velho Sep/22-Jun/23 BRL 686 Buy here Recife Sep/22-Jun/23 BRL 260 Buy here White River Sep/22-Jun/23 BRL 731 Buy here Rio de Janeiro Sep/22-Jun/23 BRL 451 Buy here savior Sep/22-Jun/23 BRL 338 Buy here São Luís Sep/22-Jun/23 BRL 310 Buy here Sao Paulo Sep/22-Jun/23 BRL 423 Buy here Victory Sep/22-Jun/23 BRL 603 Buy here

How do flexible flights work?

Flexible Promo Flights is a novelty in the Brazilian market created by 123milhas. In this modality, the traveler saves by buying the round-trip air ticket well in advance, outside of some periods with very high demand, such as some days in December, January, July and on national holidays or festive dates and events.

The trip can be confirmed one day before or after the chosen date, always maintaining the chosen stay (number of days at destination). For example, if you book a one-way ticket on the 10th and return on the 20th, the one-way ticket will preferably be issued on the day you booked, but it can also be confirmed on the 9th and 19th (previous day), or the 11th and 21st (day later). In addition, it is not possible to choose the airline and the time of the flight, which will preferably be direct, but may have a stopover or connection.

Preferably, up to 45 days before the trip, the company will send the flight details and ask for your confirmation to issue the ticket. But, in some cases, confirmation can be made exceptionally up to 10 days before the departure date. Cancellation is free within 15 days of purchase. Afterwards, the fine is 10% until the flight option is sent and the itinerary is approved. Once the ticket has been issued, the ticket will no longer be refunded. You can find the detailed rules in this post: how the 123-mile promo flights work.

An important detail: wait for confirmation of travel dates to book your accommodation or buy tours and tickets. Or book options with free cancellation and change.

