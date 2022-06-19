Flexible flights to Fortaleza or Natal from R$361 from Belo Horizonte, São Paulo and more cities!

Yadunandan Singh

Are you looking for good prices to travel to the Northeast? If you have flexibility, you can take advantage of flexible flights to Fortaleza or Natal from just R$187 round trip, taxes included, to travel between September and June 2023.

The lowest prices for Natal are for departures from Recife for R$ 187 round trip. But have airline tickets departing from Belo Horizonte for R$ 361, from São Paulo, Vitória, Rio de Janeiro and more cities from R$ 435. All round trip, with taxes included.

For Fortaleza, the lowest fares are for departures from Recife for R$ 260 round trip. But have airline tickets departing from Brasília for R$ 445, from São Paulo for R$ 423, Rio de Janeiro from R$ 451, Curitiba and more cities from R$ 543. All round trip, with taxes included.

To find the ticket click on the link below, choose the origin, select the month and date of travel. Check the rules and purchase links in the post table and enjoy!

Flexible flights to Natal (RN)

OriginPeriodPriceLink
Belo HorizonteSep/22-Jun/23BRL 361Buy here
Good viewSep/22-Jun/23BRL 1,103Buy here
BrasiliaSep/22-Jun/23BRL 374Buy here
Large fieldSep/22-Jun/23BRL 724Buy here
cuiabáSep/22-Jun/23BRL 479Buy here
CuritibaSep/22-Jun/23BRL 433Buy here
FlorianopolisSep/22-Jun/23BRL 474Buy here
goiâniaSep/22-Jun/23BRL 339Buy here
manausSep/22-Jun/23BRL 604Buy here
palmsSep/22-Jun/23BRL 884Buy here
Porto AlegreSep/22-Jun/23BRL 526Buy here
RecifeSep/22-Jun/23BRL 187Buy here
White RiverSep/22-Jun/23BRL 1,038Buy here
Rio de JaneiroSep/22-Jun/23BRL 498Buy here
saviorSep/22-Jun/23BRL 390Buy here
Sao PauloSep/22-Jun/23BRL 435Buy here
VictorySep/22-Jun/23BRL 588Buy here

Flexible flights to Fortaleza (CE)

OriginPeriodPriceLink
BethlehemSep/22-Jun/23BRL 315Buy here
Belo HorizonteSep/22-Jun/23BRL 478Buy here
Good viewSep/22-Jun/23BRL 933Buy here
BrasiliaSep/22-Jun/23BRL 445Buy here
Large fieldSep/22-Jun/23BRL 656Buy here
cuiabáSep/22-Jun/23BRL 562Buy here
CuritibaSep/22-Jun/23BRL 543Buy here
FlorianopolisSep/22-Jun/23BRL 587Buy here
goiâniaSep/22-Jun/23BRL 474Buy here
MacapáSep/22-Jun/23BRL 509Buy here
manausSep/22-Jun/23BRL 574Buy here
palmsSep/22-Jun/23BRL 722Buy here
Porto AlegreSep/22-Jun/23BRL 746Buy here
Porto VelhoSep/22-Jun/23BRL 686Buy here
RecifeSep/22-Jun/23BRL 260Buy here
White RiverSep/22-Jun/23BRL 731Buy here
Rio de JaneiroSep/22-Jun/23BRL 451Buy here
saviorSep/22-Jun/23BRL 338Buy here
São LuísSep/22-Jun/23BRL 310Buy here
Sao PauloSep/22-Jun/23BRL 423Buy here
VictorySep/22-Jun/23BRL 603Buy here

How do flexible flights work?

Flexible Promo Flights is a novelty in the Brazilian market created by 123milhas. In this modality, the traveler saves by buying the round-trip air ticket well in advance, outside of some periods with very high demand, such as some days in December, January, July and on national holidays or festive dates and events.

The trip can be confirmed one day before or after the chosen date, always maintaining the chosen stay (number of days at destination). For example, if you book a one-way ticket on the 10th and return on the 20th, the one-way ticket will preferably be issued on the day you booked, but it can also be confirmed on the 9th and 19th (previous day), or the 11th and 21st (day later). In addition, it is not possible to choose the airline and the time of the flight, which will preferably be direct, but may have a stopover or connection.

Preferably, up to 45 days before the trip, the company will send the flight details and ask for your confirmation to issue the ticket. But, in some cases, confirmation can be made exceptionally up to 10 days before the departure date. Cancellation is free within 15 days of purchase. Afterwards, the fine is 10% until the flight option is sent and the itinerary is approved. Once the ticket has been issued, the ticket will no longer be refunded. You can find the detailed rules in this post: how the 123-mile promo flights work.

An important detail: wait for confirmation of travel dates to book your accommodation or buy tours and tickets. Or book options with free cancellation and change.

