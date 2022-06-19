Fluminense vs Avaí: Probable lineups, arbitration, embezzlement and more

Without winning for two games, Fluminense returns to the field for the Brazilian Championship this Sunday night. At 7 pm, Tricolor welcomes Avaí, at Maracanã, for the 13th round of the competition. With 15 points, Flu is in 12th place (it was overtaken by Ceará, who played on Saturday). The team from Santa Catarina has 17 and occupies the ninth position (it also lost position to two teams that played the day before – Santos and Bragantino tied and went to 18).

At Fluminense, coach Fernando Diniz counts on the return of three players who were suspended in the 0-0 draw, away from home with América-MG: David Braz, André and Jhon Arias. Of these, only the midfielder and midfielder tend to return as starters, as the defender loses the position to Manoel. In midfield, by choice, Nonato also wins a spot.

In Avai, coach Eduardo Barroca lost his first-choice goalkeeper, Douglas, due to injury. With that, Vladimir enters the goal. Head of the victory over Fortaleza, in the last round, midfielder Matheus Galdezani was also injured, but the commander counts on the return of three players to the sector after serving suspension: Bruno Silva, Eduardo and Raniele.

Check out all the match information:

FLUMINENSE X AVAI

Place: Maracana, Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Date/time: 06/19/2022, at 19:00 (Brasília time)

Arbitration: Rodolpho Toski Marques (FIFA-PR), assisted by Victor Hugo Imazu dos Santos (PR) and Rafael Trombeta (PR)

Streaming: SportTV

* O NETFLU makes audio-interactive transmission in the YouTube

** You can also follow our broadcast by Facebook or Twitch

FLUMINENSE: Fábio, Samuel Xavier, Nino, Manoel and Caio Paulista; André, Nonato and Goose; Luiz Henrique, Jhon Arias and Germán Cano. Technician: Fernando Diniz.

Embezzlement: Luan Freitas, Fred and Cris Silva, injured.

hanging: David Braz, Nonato, Yago, Manoel and John Kennedy.

HAWAII: Vladimir, Kevin, Bressan, Arthur and Cortez; Raniele, Eduardo and Bruno Silva; William Pottker, Muriqui and Bissoli. Technician: Eduardo Baroque.

Embezzlement: Douglas, Galdezani and Jean Pyerre

hanging: Galdezani, Jean Cleber and Pottker.