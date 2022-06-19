Folha defends Petrobras’ pricing policy and company privatization

The newspaper admits that such a policy increases inflation and impoverishes Brazilians and defends high interest rates as a solution to face the abusive situation.

247 – In an editorial published this Saturday (18), Folha de S. Paulo once again defends Petrobras’ current pricing policy, which sucks Brazilians’ income and passes it on to the company’s minority shareholders through the dollarization of fuel prices. Folha also says that the increase in interest rates is inevitable, preaches the privatization of the company and states that “it is not up to a company listed on the Stock Exchange to make government policy”, ignoring the social role of Petrobras.

For the vehicle, there is no other way out than to raise interest rates to face the increase in fuel prices: “the readjustments promoted by Petrobras, therefore, contribute decisively to forcing the Central Bank to raise interest rates, which makes credit difficult, reduces employment and depresses economic activity”.

The editorial portrays rentism, which creates a virtuous cycle: Petrobras increases inflation, but its pricing policy cannot be changed; the Central Bank raises interest rates; the income of Brazilians is once again taken and transferred to shareholders; inflation rises once more and the whole chain repeats itself.

… and even admitting that inflation is caused by administered prices, the newspaper proposes rising interest rates as a way out. In other words: the rentiers of parasitic capitalism want to win at both ends, both with Petrobras shares (which profit up to six times more than competitors) 👇 CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING — Leonardo Attuch (@AttuchLeonardo) June 18, 2022

Estado de S. Paulo also has an editorial on the subject and goes beyond. The newspaper even threatens company executives, saying that anyone who dares to touch the sacrosanct pricing policy, which is primarily responsible for the return of hunger in Brazil, will be prosecuted. — Leonardo Attuch (@AttuchLeonardo) June 18, 2022

