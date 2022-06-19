Forecast for the zodiac sign Capricorn today on June 19, 2022

Today you will have to work hard when it comes to work. Go ahead, you can handle this and more. Trust your classmates. You will receive a surprise call that will change your plans.

Capricorn zodiac traits

Capricorn is the tenth sign of the zodiac. Its element is earth, as well as that of Taurus and Virgo.



This sign brings a sense of reality, it is irrefutable like the Law of Gravity. On the energetic level, Capricorn is dedicated to working for the good of society and relates to “being initiated”. On a daily and psychological level, Capricorn lives this contact with the unquestionable needs of humanity as an extreme requirement.

He responds to his perception of “everything that needs to be done” from a rigid, responsible and authoritative personality. Pressured and tense, he tries to leave nothing to chance and hates unforeseen and spontaneous. His fear of the unpredictable further reinforces his tough, unyielding style.

Being the number 10 sign, it is linked to achievement and perfection and also occupies the highest place – it is at the top – of the zodiac wheel, which makes him believe that he has a “camete” somewhere. It seems superiority in its highest place in the zodiac from where it observes – from above – the signs that preceded it.



Sign date: 12/22 to 01/20

Guardian Angel: Salathiel

Tip of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 21-16-70-42-37-0-2