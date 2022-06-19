Fortaleza vs América-MG for the Brasileirão: see where to watch, schedule, lineups and game predictions – Play

Boiling. That’s how it is Strength, which has been going through days of enormous pressure. And there is only one way to improve the situation: to win the America-MGat 6 pm this Sunday (19), at Arena Castelão, in a game valid for the 13th round of the Brazilian championship.

With just one win in 12 games, Fortaleza’s situation is very complicated in terms of Serie A standings. There are seven points difference to Goiás, 16th place and first team outside the relegation zone.

Fortaleza pre-match today, see details

What time Fortaleza vs América-MG

The game will start at 18:00 (Brasilia time).

Where to watch Fortaleza vs América-MG

The match will be broadcast live from Premiere. Verdinha will have the live narration and Diário do Nordeste will do the Real Time.

PROBABLE SCALINGS

Strength: Marcelo Boeck; Landázuri, Benevenuto and Titi; Yago Pikachu, Felipe, Matheus Jussa (Zé Welison), Lucas Lima and Juninho Capixaba; Moses and Romero. Coach: Juan Pablo Vojvoda

America-MG: Jailson; Patric, Conti, Éder and Marlon; Juninho, Juninho Valora and Lucas Kal; Felipe Azevedo, Paulinho Boia and Aloísio ‘Boi Bandido’. Coach: Vagner Mancini.

guesses

Tricolor on fire

Subtitle:

Juan Pablo Vojvoda has a mission to command Fortaleza’s reaction in the Brasileirão Photograph:

Thiago Gadelha/SVM

Under great pressure, Tricolor saw a series of negative events in the last 72 hours after the defeat to avaíin the middle of the week.

First, the team was greeted with protests at Pinto Martins Airport on Friday (17), where the forward Robson was attacked by a fan. On the same day, it was revealed that the attacker Renato Kayzer should no longer play for the club and was not even listed for the match.

Yesterday, another protest at Pici, with Vojvoda speaking to those present at the Alcides Santos Stadium. And the club, surprisingly, announced the removal of midfielder Lucas Crispim for ‘disengagement’ with the club by holding a party on Friday. The situation has motivated Neymar’s manifestationwho defended his friend Crispim indirectly.

Fortress embezzlement

Robson is out of the game as he is suspended for the third yellow card. The midfielder Hercules left the field after a muscle discomfort and is doubtful, as is Romarinho, who is in the Medical Department and did not travel. Crispin and Kayzer are also out.

On the other hand, Yago Pikachu returns to the team. He is the team’s top scorer this season with 14 goals.

Subtitle:

Pikachu returns to the team Photograph:

FABIANE DE PAULA

America-MG

Tricolor’s opponent, América-MG has 15 points and is in 13th place, accumulating four wins, three draws and five defeats so far.

For the match, coach Vágner Mancini will not be able to count on midfielder Alê, who was sent off in the game against Fluminense and will have to serve an automatic suspension. Besides him, striker Everaldo, who suffered a sprain against Flu, is doubtful.

TECHNICAL SHEET | Fortaleza vs America MG

Brazilian Championship – Serie A

Location: Arena Castelão, in Fortaleza (CE)

Date/Time: June 19, 2022, at 6 pm

Referee: Leandro Pedro Vuaden (RS)

Assistants: Jorge Eduardo Bernardi (RS) and Jose Eduardo Calza (RS)

VAR: Rodrigo Carvalhaes de Miranda (RS)