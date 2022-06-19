Fourth dose against Covid-19 in ES: find out who can get vaccinated | Holy Spirit

the application of fourth dose of Covid-19 vaccine in people over 30 years old has already been authorized in Espírito Santo.

“We will start on Monday [20] the fourth dose for 30+ and for all workers in education, security, transport, prison system, people with comorbidity and deprived of liberty who are 18+. Doses distributed this afternoon to regional health”, announced Governor Renato Casagrande (PSB) on a social network, this Saturday (18).

Since December 2021, based on a recommendation from the Ministry of Health, the fourth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine has been applied to immunosuppressed people over 18 years of age.

Vaccination for those who are not immunosuppressed began in March, starting with people over 60 years old.

The fourth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine is considered the second booster dose in the immunization schedule for people who received the vaccine in a double dose, since in these cases, the first and second doses of the immunizing agent are counted as part of a single vaccination schedule (primary immunization depends on the application of the first two doses or the vaccine in a single dose ).

ES released vaccination with 4th dose from Monday for new groups

See who can take the fourth dose in ES:

Immunocompromised aged 18 years and over

People aged 30 and over

Education, security, transport and prison workers aged 18 and over

People with comorbidity aged 18 years or older

Persons deprived of liberty aged 18 years and over

According to Sesa, 315,000 people are already eligible to be immunized with the fourth dose, respecting the interval of four months after the last dose.

“Municipalities already have doses available to start vaccinating this age group and the state is requesting, even this weekend, another 200,000 doses to the Ministry of Health”, the secretary said.