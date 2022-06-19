Fourth human rabies death confirmed in MG; new case is being investigated – ONDA POÇOS

The Minas Gerais State Health Department confirmed this Friday (17) that the death of a 4-year-old child from rural Bertópolis, in Vale do Mucuri, was caused by the human rabies virus. This is the fourth confirmed case of the disease this year.

The child died on the 28th. Before her, a 5-year-old boy and two 12-year-old teenagers had also died from the disease. All were residents of rural Bertópolis.

The secretariat also ruled out another case of the disease, registered at the same location, which affected an 11-year-old child, notified on April 21.

Vaccination coverage in the Bertópolis region is 98.5% for the first dose and 90.6% for the second dose. There was also reinforcement in the vaccination of animals.

New suspicious case

The secretariat is now monitoring a new suspected case of the disease: a 17-year-old teenager, with no history of exposure to the suspected animal, resident of the rural area of ​​Teófilo Otoni, in Vale do Mucuri.

The case was reported on the 13th and the patient is under hospital observation after presenting neurological symptoms.

In total, there are already six suspected cases of the disease, with four confirmed deaths, one discarded and one under investigation.

Receive news through the official group of Onda Poços journalism on your WhatsApp. Don’t worry, only our administrators will be able to make publications, thus avoiding inappropriate and inappropriate content. click on the link –>> https://chat.whatsapp.com/F5U4Ztv41fJCWCHojvmk6x