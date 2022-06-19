From cooking to washing clothes, dog helps tutor with housework

A female Siberian husky who lives in China was successful on social media after her owner posted a video in which she shows the dog doing household chores, obeying commands from a distance.

6-year-old Lucky lives with her guardian in east China’s Zhejiang province. From a young age, she was taught to perform small tasks that help the family to take care of household chores. Even when there is no one at home.

In the video, posted on the YouTube channel of the South China Morning Post news website, the dog can be seen loading clothes into the washing machine, helping to load parcels and even turning electrical equipment on and off.

In one of the most talked about moments, the tutor, a 39-year-old man, uses an online monitoring system to ask Lucky to turn on the rice cooker. The man told Italian newspaper La Reppublica that he was preparing lunch when he had to go shopping.

On the way, he decided to stop in line to be tested for covid-19, but the wait proved to be long. He then came up with the idea of ​​giving the dog instructions on his cell phone, connected to the home’s online security system.

“Can you press the on/off button on the crockpot? It’s next to your paw”, you can hear the tutor say in the video.

After hearing the tutor’s voice and commands, Lucky goes to the kitchen and presses the button to turn on the pot. The first time, she misses the button and as she is leaving the kitchen, the tutor asks her to go back and press it again, which she does immediately, this time successfully.

As a reward, the tutor promises to prepare a delicious meal just for her. The video showing the intelligence of Lucky, who is still able to flush the toilet, turn off faucets and fasten his seat belt while in the car, has garnered more than 260,000 views, 8,000 likes and around 600 comments.