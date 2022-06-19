From Wednesday there will be a bazaar to help SUS wards in Pelotas | General

Until Saturday, the temporary space will offer vintage objects and accessories. (Photo: Disclosure – DP)

The philanthropic bazaar of the Portuguese Beneficence Support Groupopens its doors nextWednesday (22), from 10 am to 5:30 pm, in store 22 of Galeria Malcon, in downtown pellets. Until Saturday (25), the temporary space will offer objects and accessoriesvintage. Free admission and prices vary, from R$ 5.00.

New, pre-owned and used items will be offered in excellent and sanitized conditions. Among them are household items, tableware, decorative items, toys, electronics, antiques, fashion accessories, as well as jewelry, bags and shoes.

As in the other actions of the group, 100% of the proceeds will be allocated to improvement works and purchase of equipment in the wards of the Single Health System (SUS), at the Hospital da Sociedade Portuguesa de Beneficncia, in Pelotas (RS).

“It will be a great opportunity to buy a lot of good things at unbeatable prices”, explains Claudia Azambuja, coordinator of the Support Group of Beneficncia Portuguesa. According to her, the bazaar will also have rare pieces, great for collectors.

The team of volunteers usually holds two bazaars annually, and this will be the first of them. The initiative marks the return of activities, suspended for more than two years, due to the pandemic.

Serbian

WHA – Charitable Support Group Philanthropic Bazaar

– Charitable Support Group Philanthropic Bazaar When – From the 22nd to the 25th of June, from 10 am to 5:30 pm

– From the 22nd to the 25th of June, from 10 am to 5:30 pm Where – Store 22 of Galeria Malcon (Rua Quinze de Novembro, 667, Centro, Pelotas – RS)

– Store 22 of Galeria Malcon (Rua Quinze de Novembro, 667, Centro, Pelotas – RS) How much– Free entrance. Products with prices starting at BRL 5.00

The Support Group of Beneficncia Portuguesa is a non-profit organization, formed over 22 years ago, by volunteers. It develops its work by receiving donations of clothes and objects, which are sanitized and classified. These items are offered to the public, at affordable prices, through a permanent thrift store that operates within the hospital and two temporary annual bazaars. All funds raised are intended for renovations and the purchase of equipment for four wards of the Single Health System (SUS), at the Hospital da Sociedade Portuguesa de Beneficência in Pelotas. Currently, the group is coordinated by Claudia Azambuja and has the work of around 40 people and the support of the local community. Learn more at: @beneficenciaportuguesapelotas.