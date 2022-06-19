Gil passes unscathed to rotation at Corinthians and leads ranking of minutes on the field | Corinthians

Corinthians fans are already used to the general and unrestricted rotation promoted by coach Vítor Pereira in the team. Not even the stars of the squad escape being on the bench in some games. However, in recent times, a single player has escaped the rule – and precisely one of the most experienced of Timão: defender Gil, 35 years old.

Gil was a starter in the seven games played by the team in the last month, against São Paulo, Always Ready, América-MG, Atlético-GO, Cuiabá, Juventude and Athletico. Not even goalkeeper Cássio managed such a performance (he gave way to Ivan in the second game of the series).

Shirt 4 also leads the ranking of athletes who played the most minutes in the season. Check it out below:

Corinthians players with the most minutes in 2022 Position Player minutes played Games 1 cassio 2776 29 two Gil 2441 27 3 Du Queiroz 2411 31 4 Roger Guedes 2130 28 5 john victor 2238 26 6 Renato Augusto 2245 30

In addition to not being prone to injuries and having a privileged biotype, one of the secrets for Gil to be able to play so much is the player’s care with his physical conditioning.

– I keep in mind that I always have to be prepared, because I already know Brazilian football, which demands a lot. I’ve always prepared myself throughout my career and I train based on the games. I have a big advantage, because I can recover very well after the games – declares the veteran.

– I try to improve my diet, rest and training methods every day so that I can continue my career. We know that over the years we have to be more careful, but the main thing is to have done it since the beginning of our career – he adds.

See too:

+ What if you don’t pay? Understand punishments to Corinthians and Jô

+ No agreement on rights, Timão is considering the return of Bruno Méndez

1 of 2 Gil, a 35-year-old defender, training at the Corinthians academy — Photo: Rodrigo Coca / Ag.Corinthians Gil, a 35-year-old defender, training at the Corinthians academy — Photo: Rodrigo Coca / Ag.Corinthians

The fact that defender João Victor was injured contributed to the greater use of Gil in the last month. Due to a sprained right ankle, the youngster remains a doubt for the duel against Goiás, this Sunday, at 16:00 (Brasília time), in Itaquera.

With a contract until the end of next year, Gil avoids talking about the future of his career and plans for retirement. He says he lives “day to day”.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

Champion of São Paulo (2013), Brazilian (2015) and Recopa Sul-Americana (2013), the defender has played 359 games with the Corinthians shirt over two seasons, with 14 goals scored.

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

2 of 2 Banner Corinthians — Photo: Reproduction Banner Corinthians — Photo: Reproduction