Gkay buys ‘destroyed’ sneakers from Balenciaga for R$ 10,000: ‘I can’t believe it’ | Fashion and beauty

Influencer Gkay bought Balenciaga’s “destroyed” sneaker. The model caused controversy when it was launched because it costs R$ 10 thousand reais even with the appearance of dirty and with the fact that it is torn.

“I can’t believe it”, she said when showing the sneakers in Stories this Saturday (19). See in the video below.

The version is the “super destroyed” of the Paris Sneaker. According to the luxury brand, only 100 units would be sold worldwide.

“Did you buy scrap metal?” asked friend and influencer Alvxaro. Lucas Rangel also participated in the video posted on Gkay’s profile, he who noticed that the Balenciaga was so worn out it became “Palenciaga”.

The influencer from Paraíba has 19 million followers on Instagram and organizes “Farofa da Gkay”, a birthday party in Fortaleza that brings together dozens of celebrities.

In addition to showing her daily life and work as an actress, Gkay often shares looks and productions with luxury pieces on social media, including other items from Balenciaga, one of her favorite brands.

The wrecked, torn and dirty looking sneaker was released in May of this year.

On the website, the luxury brand highlighted the characteristics of the Paris Sneaker line.

“A reworked classic design interprets mid-century athletics and timeless casual wear in black, white or red with white rubber sole and toe cap. It’s finished with frayed canvas and rough edges, creating a pre-used look. The Balenciaga Paris sneaker comes in lace-up styles, whether high-top or backless mules.”

There are options for high-top sneakers for US$625, about R$3,200, and low-top sneakers for US$495, about R$2,500, according to the website Hypebeast.

According to the website “The Business of Fashion”, the “super” edition destroyed, has only 100 pairs available and the value can reach R$ 10 thousand.