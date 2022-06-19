Guarulhos Airport will have a new terminal for VIPs

The new terminal should be the main competitor of São Paulo Catarina, a private international airport aimed at the high-income public.

247 – Guarulhos International Airport, managed by the concessionaire GRU Airport, will have a new terminal exclusively for high-income travelers. The contract with Arab and Canadian investors, through the operator Jetex, was authorized by the National Civil Aviation Secretariat this week. The information is from the newspaper O Globo.

The investors intend to inject US$ 80.6 million into the structure, which will be built in an area between the current terminal 3 and the hangars of American Airlines and Latam Brasil.

“It won’t just be a VIP room, it’s an entire terminal. This already exists in other airports in the world, but none in Latin America. In addition, the one in Guarulhos will be the largest in the world, with 4 thousand square meters of built area in an area of ​​5 thousand square meters”, says the Secretary of Civil Aviation of the Ministry of Infrastructure, Ronei Glanzmann.

