Guito, Tibério from Pantanal, moves with tribute to Delinha

This morning, the actor used social media to publish a simple tribute to the singer, who died on the 16th.

Actor Guito, who plays Tibério, in the soap opera Pantanal, used social media this morning to publish a simple tribute to singer Delinha, who died this week, on the Corpus Christi holiday in Campo Grande.

On Instagram, the video is from the backstage of the recording of the soap opera, in which he and Gabriel Sater sing Malvada, by Delio and Delinha. The song was even shown on the soap opera in May, leaving fans and family members of the singer very emotional.

Before leaving, the singer watched the exhibition and was also moved by the tribute.

“Our simple tribute to Delinha, by the duo Delio and Delinha. MS Music Pioneers. Delinha left us yesterday and entered eternity. God comfort the family”, expressed the actor and musician, who has been increasingly prominent in the soap opera.

A great singer, Delinha became affectionately known as the “Lady of the Rasqueado” for her talent on stage that drew crowds to dances. The chamamezeira was born in Vista Alegre, district of Maracaju, on September 7, 1936.

