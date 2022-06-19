‘Happiness’ food? Understand how tryptophan works and find out where to find the amino acid that helps with well-being | Health

Is there food that brings happiness, such as in a magic potion? Why do we associate cocoa and high-calorie fast-food with this feeling of well-being? But what about other more homemade foods, like the typical Brazilian rice and beans, are they capable of inducing this feeling? Does this really happen?

To answer these and other questions that explain what are the chemical processes that help in this sensation, the g1 heard experts on the subject.

All are clear: although foods such as those rich in tryptophan are important for our well-being, there is no single perfect and ideal food that will alone induce this sensation in the body. Experts defend the practice of healthy habits associated with a better understanding of what we are eating so that food helps us to be actually more “happy”.

Below, understand why.

Neiva Souza, nutritionist and doctoral student in Neurology and Neurosciences at UNIFESP explains that no food, in isolation, will pass the feeling of happiness.

What happens is that some foods have certain nutrients that are involved in the process that regulates the mood in our brain and the tryptophan is one of them.

To understand how it works, we need to remember that our neurons, the body’s nerve cells, communicate with each other and this whole process of exchanging information happens through so-called neurotransmittersmessenger molecules that are released from one neuron to another.

How tryptophan works — Photo: Editoria de arte/g1

And it is in the gut that the largest pool of neurons outside the brain is located. There are more than 100 million nerve cells that “talk” to the brain and inform what is happening in our stomach and intestines.

Therefore, when we consume foods that have good amounts of tryptophanan amino acid that stimulates the synthesis of serotonin (a neurotransmitter that is associated with a feeling of well-being), we send a message to the brain that incites the feeling of happiness.

But if the practice is isolated from a balanced diet and healthy habits, it will not bring the expected results. (see below).

“The diet as a whole needs to be balanced, with plant sources, vegetables, legumes, fruits, whole grains and seeds, so that this diet as a whole delivers nutrients for brain health”, warns the doctor.

Rice and beans already deliver a good amount

As tryptophan is an essential amino acid (the body does not produce it), we need to eat foods rich in the substance. (see illustration above), and several foods present in our daily lives contain tryptophan. You don’t have to go far: cereals, meats, fruits, fish and even milk contain good levels of the substance.

“The combination of rice and beans is very interesting, for example, as it delivers a good amount of tryptophan”, adds Souza.

Cereals like rice and seeds like beans are good sources of tryptophan. — Photo: Celso Tavares/g1

“A salad rich in vegetables, especially dark green ones, helps brain health, and if we mix oilseeds [como castanhas] and seeds, we will add, in addition to more flavor, a greater amount of tryptophan and important nutrients for the formation of serotonin”.

Among the list of foods that are sources of this amino acid and also have other vitamins and minerals involved in the formation of serotonin, the specialists consulted by the g1 mention the main groups:

Meat, fish, eggs, milk and its derivatives; Oilseeds (such as almonds, macadamia nuts, Brazil nuts, cashews, walnuts, peanuts, pistachios, pine nuts); Whole seeds (especially sunflower and pumpkin); Cereals (such as rice, oats, corn); Legumes (such as beans, chickpeas, peas and lentils); Vegetables such as broccoli, tomato, arugula and mushroom (which have folic acid, which interacts with noradrenaline and serotonin); Cocoa; Fruits like banana and kiwi

But it’s also no use exaggerating consumption. The daily dose of tryptophan recommended by experts for the diet of an adult weighing around 80 kg ranges from 278 to 476 mg. (see below the concentration of some foods).

Like her colleague, endocrinologist Paula Pires, points out that when it comes to food, we need to remember that she doesn’t do “magic” and it is not exaggerating the consumption of foods rich in tryptophan that, instantly, we will have a peak of happiness. On the contrary.

“Kiwi, for example, is good because it increases tryptophan, but it’s no use eating a kilo of kiwi a day”, warns the doctor.

How to stimulate the production of serotonin?

Simon Young, a professor at McGill University in Canada and an expert in behavioral neurochemistry points out that anyone who is eating a healthy diet will be getting enough tryptophan through their diet, however, if the level of tryptophan in the blood is reduced, as some studies show, some, but not all, people may experience a decrease in mood.

“Likewise, increasing serotonin by giving tryptophan has an antidepressant effect in some depressed people, but not all.”

This is because, as explained by Lina Sant’Anna, Master in Nutrition and Metabolism at the Federal University of Santa Catarina, low levels of serotonin are often associated with many behavioral and emotional disorders that can lead to psychological problems such as depression, anxiety, tantrums. , insomnia, suicidal behavior and obsessive-compulsive disorder.

Therefore, in addition to a diet containing foods rich in tryptophan such as meats, tofu and oats, Sant’Anna says that a good strategy that can increase brain serotonin is practice of physical exercisesmainly the aerobic activities such as walking, running and dancing.

Practicing physical exercises is also essential to help in the feeling of well-being. — Photo: Caique Cahon – UFJF/Disclosure

Furthermore, the researcher points out, take care of gut health it is also very important in this case, considering that most of the serotonin is produced in the organ.

“It is increasingly evident the relationship of the intestinal microbiota in behavior, emotions and immunity and intestinal problems such as frequent diarrhea or constipation can cause central nervous system disorders”, he says.

Therefore, the expert points out, consuming foods rich in probiotics (bacteria that regulate gut health) like kefir, kombucha, sour cabbage, plain yogurts, and foods rich in prebiotics (fibers) such as oatmeal, garlic, onions, bananas and beans can also be a good idea to stimulate the production of serotonin in the body.

Is supplementation necessary?

“Tryptophan supplementation is definitely not necessary for most people,” reveals Young.

The researcher points out that the practice may be appropriate if a doctor is, for example, treating a patient with depression and finds, for some reason, that tryptophan may be preferable to other antidepressant drugs.

Banana, plum and apple are also tryptophan-containing fruits. — Photo: Celso Tavares/g1

Sant’Anna clarifies that a case-by-case diet assessment is essential to verify the need for the prescription of this amino acid by a doctor or nutritionistbut several studies show that dietary tryptophan supplementation for sleep and mood regulation is safe for adults when used at a dose of up to 4.5 grams per day.

Larger doses than this can bring negative effects such as dizziness, nausea, excessive sleepiness and tremors.

“People using antidepressant medications should also avoid tryptophan supplementation, as it can cause a serious interaction,” warns the expert.

Water is also essential

And it’s no use either eating well and having healthy habits and forgetting to drink water.

The doctoral student in Neurology at Unifesp, Neiva Souza, explains that the ingestion of liquid is essential for all the reactions and functions of the body, including the brain.

“There are studies showing that dehydration only negatively impacts brain functions, so the regulation of some functions, such as mood, pleasure and well being, can probably be affected”, he says.

Drinking water is part of healthy habits — Photo: Shutterstock

Another important factor, highlights Pires, is that sometimes the body confuses thirst with hunger.

“So you’re actually thirsty, but you think you’re hungry sometimes. You eat even more because you’re actually dehydrated.”

Key is adapting with what we have, not restricting

Just search the internet for the word diet and you can find a list of different diets that promise everything and a little more; from drying the body in 7 days to those that with a simple shake or juice guarantee to speed up our metabolism.

But Pires guarantees that it is not necessary to go after miraculous diets that, in addition to restricting the selection of foods to a basket of products that is sometimes difficult to find outside the large capitals of Brazil, such as wild fruits and imported condiments, often ends up frustrating more than satisfying those who follow them.

“Nowadays we advise people to find pleasure in healthier activities because only dieting and restricting releases stress hormones”, explains the doctor.

She points out that everything that is too radical stresses the organism. And stressing the organism means an activation of the so-called hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal axis which secretes cortisol, the stress hormone.

“And a lot of cortisol ends up increasing appetite, decreasing metabolism. That’s why there comes a time when the body stops losing weight. We need other activities to regulate this stress.

In practice, the researcher says that the key to the question is adapt with what we haveand not restrict our food, through the search for regional and more accessible products that are pleasurable and encourage the habit of cooking.

“The more homemade food, made at home and closer to natural, without excess industrialized and ultra-processed, the better”, points out Pires.

The latter are, in fact, the villains of well-being, explains the doctor. They lead to automatic, repetitive behavior and often post-consumer regret. But again, it’s no use restricting them 100% from our diet.

So, as cliché as it sounds, the issue is balance, points out the endocrinologist.

“People need to understand that these diets are very similar and that in fact we have to find what we can follow in the long term. I joke in the office: each pan has its lid, let’s choose your lid.