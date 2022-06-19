Health plans by the time of death

Nuno19junKIKO ART

Published 06/19/2022

In a country where the public system is insufficient to meet the needs of the entire population and where the middle class needs to resort to private insurance to ensure their access to doctors, laboratories and hospitals, a 15.5% increase in the value of monthly fee for the plans represents a considerable blow. For this was the adjustment granted by the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) at the end of last month for individual and family plans throughout Brazil. This is the highest index ever applied to agreements in all of history. The previous record, 13.57%, had been recorded in 2016.

For other groups of policyholders, the situation may have been even worse. For business plans or for those who joined a collective plan, the blow in some cases was close to 20%. The coldness of these numbers is revolting and the question that increases like this provoke is fully justified. How is it possible that the middle class (which is the most dependent on health plans), which has been suffering losses since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, can afford an increase above the inflation rate?

This is one of the questions that have been asked since the announcement of the monthly fee readjustment. It reflects the indignation and impotence of a population that suffers from economic losses and setbacks that many thought were in the past. But before you start stoning health plan operators and demanding that measures be taken to try to prevent this situation from moving forward, it’s good to stop and try to understand what’s behind the situation.

If the authorities are worried about the impact of fuel price increases on inflation and are rushing to pass stopgap measures to pretend they are dealing with the problem, why not demand that they show interest in health insurance? Is this the solution? Probably not: all attempts to solve a complex problem, such as health insurance, on the fly, tend to fall into populist temptation and, in the end, generate changes that leave the situation even worse than it was before. ORDER IN SITUATION

This is a debate that arouses passions and divides opinions in various parts of the world, and not just among us. Health insurance is a relatively new service in Brazil — and the expansion of this modality, which currently has a total of 709 operators authorized to operate by the ANS, is an indirect consequence of the universalization of the health system proposed by the 1988 Constitution with the creation of the Unified Health System, the SUS.

What does one thing have to do with the other? Very simple. As more people began to have the right to public care, those who wanted (or could) have less disputed care turned to plans and agreements that guarantee access to private hospitals. Over time, the system grew, gained complexity and, of course, began to expose its imperfections. Until the government understood that it needed to act to bring order to the situation.

The law that regulates health insurance, No. 9656, was signed in June 1998 by then President Fernando Henrique Cardoso and then Minister of Health José Serra. Modified by a series of later laws (the most recent of which was enacted in March of this year by President Jair Bolsonaro), the instrument defines the obligations and limits of action of private plans and makes clear their supplementary role in relation to the system provided by the SUS. to all Brazilian citizens.

The number of people covered by private health plans is not negligible. According to the most recent statistics, about one in four Brazilians is covered by a private plan. To be a little more precise, almost 49 million people of a population that today is close to 220 million inhabitants are protected by health insurance.

Of this total, just over 34 million are covered by business plans. About 6 million are linked to collective membership plans (mostly anchored in cooperatives, professional associations, unions and even companies). The remaining 9 million are covered by individual and family plans — a modality that is no longer offered to new policyholders and that today only covers contracts that were already in the system before 2013.

That year, the large operators assumed that they were no longer interested in offering this type of modality precisely to escape the control that the ANS, created in 2000, began to exercise over the readjustment policy. Since then, they began to prefer business plans and membership agreements. In the case of these plans, operators have the autonomy to define the readjustments – but, as they are exposed to fierce competition and as policyholders can migrate from one plan to another without having to submit to grace periods, they do not usually exaggerate the dose. SINGLE PROBLEMS

In normal situations, the private health system works satisfactorily. But in crisis situations, the imperfections that were dormant come to the fore and, at these times, someone always appears willing to offer such a populist solution. In recent years, for example, the Courts have been frequently called upon to rule on requests for coverage for cases that were not included in the list of illnesses provided for in the contract.

Although there are humanitarian justifications for this type of resource, it is necessary to admit that this practice altered the financial balance of companies that had a business plan to fulfill. And the consequence of this is that the exceptional expenses that had been authorized by judges of first instance across the country ended up being shared by all users of the plan.

Last week, by 9 votes to 3, the Superior Court of Justice decided that the plans are no longer obliged to cover treatments not provided for in the so-called Tax Roll of the ANS. This is the list of diseases that, according to the health authorities, should have their treatment covered by the plans. The question is: what to do with a patient affected by a disease that is not included in this list? Let the patient who cannot afford to pay for treatment die without any kind of assistance? Of course!

In exceptional cases, as seen during the Covid-19 pandemic, the public system enters the field and, in general, does the job. With the exception of occasional problems, usually caused by corruption or managerial incompetence — as seen in a systemic way in Manaus and in isolated cases in different parts of the country, including Rio de Janeiro — the system was pushed to its limit and, even so it didn’t collapse. Contrary to what was seen in Italy and even in parts of the United States, cases of deaths due to lack of care were rare.

This, by the way, is a point that deserves reflection. The public health system in Brazil, as is well known, is imperfect and often exposes the most vulnerable population to revolting constraints — such as, for example, delays in scheduling appointments and surgeries, bottlenecks in access to exams and, in some cases, cases, the lack of vacancies for hospitalization. Even so, it is considered more efficient than that of many rich countries.

Based on the UK’s National Health Service (NHS), our SUS is a well-designed and well-structured network. In it, municipalities are responsible for screening and treating low-complexity cases. The states are responsible for dealing with medium complexity cases and surgeries. Finally, it is up to the Union to provide the entire system of resources and find the solution for the most complex cases. QUALITY OF SERVICE

What does all this have to do with health plans? A lot of things. Although it is not comfortable to admit it, the truth is that cutting-edge medicine is an expensive and elite service anywhere in the world. And although this situation is not ideal, it is understandable that the most advanced treatments are not accessible to everyone. What is unacceptable, however, is the gap that, in the case of Brazil, exists between the quality of services in first-rate private hospitals and public hospitals that serve the bulk of the population.

More than the readjustment index applied to private health plans, what should be discussed at this moment are the ways to ensure that the universalization of services foreseen by the 1988 letter becomes a reality for all citizens. And that, as is already the case in Portugal and other European countries, that first-line hospitals, which today only serve clients located at the highest levels of the social pyramid, also receive citizens who do not have health insurance coverage. — and that the State pays the bill for those who cannot afford their own treatment.

It is, without a doubt, a complex problem, which should be at the top of the list of permanent concerns of any candidate for president of the Republic. But that, unfortunately, is only discussed when some fact, such as the high readjustment of the plans’ monthly fees, draws attention to the seriousness of the situation.