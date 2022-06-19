Health warns of accidents that cause burns at June festivals

The Ministry of Health issued an alert with recommendations and precautions to avoid accidents that could cause burns during the traditional June festivals, very popular throughout the country. Special attention should be paid in environments where burns from hot liquids, fire flames and fireworks can be frequent.

Between January and April of this year, 3,540 hospital procedures and 32,631 outpatient visits were registered because of burns in Brazil.

According to the ministry, in June, it is common to increase cases, and the prevalence is of second-degree burns, with emphasis on injuries to the upper limbs (hands and arms), trunk and head.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), about 180,000 people die each year as a result of burns, which are the fifth most common cause of non-fatal childhood injuries. Non-fatal burns can cause prolonged hospitalization, disfigurement and disability, often resulting in scarring and rejection.

In all, 48 establishments are qualified by the Unified Health System (SUS) as reference centers for burn care, in addition to offering procedures, medicines, orthoses, prostheses, special materials and exams necessary to attend to victims.

First aid

According to the Ministry of Health, in cases of burn, the patient must immediately place the burned part under cold running water, with a gentle jet, for approximately ten minutes. Wet and cold compresses are also indicated.

If dust or insects are present, keep the burn covered with a clean, damp cloth. In case of burns to large areas of the body from chemicals or electricity, the person needs immediate medical attention.

It is important never to touch the burn with your hands; nor puncture bubbles; try to detach tissue stuck to the burnt skin, or remove foreign bodies or grease from the burnt site. Butter, coffee powder, toothpaste or any other substance cannot be placed on the burn. The Ministry of Health reminds that only the health professional knows what should be applied to the affected area.

Prevention

At parties, it is also necessary to be careful when handling drinks and food with high temperatures and avoid playing near fires to prevent burns by flames and problems in the airways, by inhaling smoke.

It is also important to be careful when using flammable products, such as 70% alcohol (in liquid or gel form), and not to handle the product near fire, keeping it out of the reach of children.

Other recommendations are to avoid smoking indoors, especially if you are lying down, when lighting matches, keep the toothpick away from your face, so as not to hit your hair or eyebrows, and, when lighting candles, make sure you are away from flammable products, gas cylinders, solvents or fabrics.

In the event of electrical burns, it is necessary to unplug the power cord or turn off the mains power. It is also recommended to use a protector in the electrical outlets of the house. Potential gas leaks should be investigated frequently, and children need to stay away from the kitchen during food preparation. The handle and handles of pans, which must be in good condition, must always face the stove area.

When bathing, it is good to test the temperature of the water with the back of your hand before wetting the child, who should always stay away from cleaning products. It is also recommended to use a protector in the electrical outlets of the house.